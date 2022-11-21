Republican Jewish Summit Was a Test for Who Can Replace Trump

WASHINGTON – The Republican Jewish Coalition summit in Las Vegas this weekend marked the GOP’s first efforts to turn the page from its disappointing midterm performance – and potentially also from Donald Trump.

Some of the party’s most significant donors were in attendance, attentively listening to the sales pitches of potential 2024 candidates. Perhaps the most notable megadonor was absent, though: Dr. Miriam Adelson.

Most candidates did not hesitate to acknowledge the disappointing results, offering a realistic and nuanced accounting for what went wrong. The volume of the blame game varied, but their suggestions for the party’s future – improved candidate choice, conservative policy pursuits, improved voter turnout strategies and accessible rhetoric – were all seeming digs at the GOP’s vision under former President Trump.

Despite the shared visions, his hold over a significant portion of the base will win out until it doesn’t. And as warmly received as they were, none of the prospective candidates managed to truly differentiate themselves from the pack.

With one exception: Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis. The one silver lining that RJC officials, megadonors and potential presidential candidates all highlighted was the red wave in Florida – particularly concerning the GOP’s unprecedented gains with the Jewish community.

DeSantis received the warmest response of all the candidates. He was also the only speaker where dozens of young attendees gathered on the side of the stage to hang on his every word. The vibe in the crowd was decidedly different for his speech compared to those of his rivals.

Still, Trump supporters generated the loudest responses of the weekend. Several remained on their feet for the duration of his remarks, waiting to holler at every given opportunity.

Yet he offered nothing new. Trump repeated the Big Lie about the 2020 election, presented no vision for a thoughtful policy platform and resorted to his usual rhetorical patterns of smearing anyone who isn’t a total sycophant – including repeating his disappointment over how the majority of U.S. Jews vote.

Those in attendance still largely defended him and will support him should he win the 2024 nomination. There is no doubt, though, that a potential drift away from Trump toward a DeSantis-type would be greatly welcomed.

The question now is whether any of this weekend’s speakers can take down Trump. Until they do, it remains his show.

