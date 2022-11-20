One Explanation for Netanyahu's Partisan Appearance at Jewish GOP Confab

In March 2014, Israeli and American press reports highlighted an appearance by Israel’s then-ambassador to Washington, Ron Dermer, at a gathering of the Republican Jewish Coalition. Dermer flew out to Las Vegas to attend the partisan event alongside GOP presidential hopefuls such as Chris Christie and John Kasich, at the time two popular Republican governors, who were hoping to replace Barack Obama in the White House and had no idea that Donald Trump had other plans.

Dermer, already accused by many of being too closely affiliated with the Republican Party, came under criticism for attending a purely partisan event hosted by GOP megadonor Sheldon Adelson. His presence there was seen by his critics in Israel and on Capitol Hill as another sign that Israel’s ambassador, while publicly committed to bipartisanship, was siding with the Republicans.

Eight years have passed, and this weekend, a new milestone of partisanship was reached in the U.S.-Israel relationship, when another senior Israeli official chose to speak before the RJC conference. This time it wasn’t an ambassador, but the designated prime minister himself, Benjamin Netanyahu. In between former president Trump and future presidential contenders like Nikki Haley and Ron DeSantis, Netanyahu was the only senior speaker who is not an active GOP politician.

Perhaps for the crowd of donors and activists his appearance offered a bit of comfort. After a disappointing midterm election, with no “red wave,” no Senate control and a weak, fractured majority in the House, at least there was one Republican who had won big in a recent election: the Senator from Jerusalem.

The bigger question is what Netanyahu gained from this appearance, in which he tried to show some respect for President Joe Biden by calling him an old friend and a supporter of Israel. This, in between speakers who described Biden as a disastrous president for America and an existential threat to Israel.

One possible explanation is that Netanyahu thinks he can get away with it; that he views Biden’s national security team, led by the likes of Jake Sullivan and Antony Blinken, as too weak to stand up to him. Perhaps he thinks they see the naked partisanship on display, but lack the determination to do anything about it. Since he’s about to form Israel’s most extreme government ever, we will soon know if his assessment was right.

