In Ukraine, Israel Tries to Placate Biden Without Angering Putin

Almost immediately after Russia invaded Ukraine, Israel’s fence-sitting strategy has been a source of tension with the United States. This policy, said to be taken to avoid angering Putin while he wields influence over Israel’s northern border defense, was chosen by former Prime Minister Naftali Bennett and Defense Minister Benny Gantz. Then-foreign minister Yair Lapid played the “good cop” by speaking more sympathetically about Ukraine and even daring to criticize Russia’s actions.

However, when Lapid became prime minister in July, Israel’s policy remained the same, continuing to refuse to supply any significant military assistance – specifically, anti-missile systems – to the embattled Ukrainians. He resisted private and public entreaties coming from Ukrainian leaders, including its Jewish president Volodymyr Zelenskyy, and the news that Russia was using Iranian weaponry and cooperating closely with Israel’s fiercest enemy did not seem to make a difference.

But now, as the Iran-Russia alliance grows stronger, comes the revelation that Israel’s stance may be shifting under increased pressure from the Biden administration.

Yossi Melman reports exclusively that Israel has now agreed to finance unspecified “strategic materials” worth millions of dollars to the Ukrainian war effort, after the U.S. pushed Lapid’s government to ally more closely with NATO and the West. A delicate diplomatic dance is clearly happening behind the scenes, as Israel does its best to shape a policy that will placate Biden without angering Putin.

It seems that Lapid, as he sees his short tenure as Prime Minister coming to an end, is finally having an impact on Israel’s behavior. He has reportedly long wished to offer more robust assistance to Ukraine, but deferred to the military establishment: Gantz, IDF chief of staff Aviv Kochavi and intelligence officials who advised him against getting off the fence and joining the western effort.

The big question is, following Israel’s recent elections and impending new government, whether former and future Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu will honor the new arrangements Lapid and Gantz are now putting in place, or do his best to climb back on the fence, closer to Russia’s side.

