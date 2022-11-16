What a Second Trump Term Could Do to the Middle East

At first, the two most important events that made headlines around the world on Tuesday night seem unrelated to one another. What does a missile landing in a Polish border town near Ukraine have to do with a former American president announcing another run for office from his fancy hotel in Florida?

But then, a frightening thought crosses your mind: what if this incident in Poland, which had the potential to turn the Ukraine war into a direct confrontation between Russia and NATO, had happened while Donald Trump was president? How would an administration filled with inexperienced, reality-denying, conspiracy-theory hungry Trump loyalists deal with such a delicate and volatile situation?

As of Wednesday afternoon, Israel time, it looks like a global crisis has been averted, with Poland describing the incident as an “unfortunate” mistake and the U.S. handling the situation with caution, refraining from rushing to blame Russia before all the facts have come to light. The Biden administration realized the explosive potential of this “missile crisis” and did exactly what one would expect a responsible and professional administration to do under these circumstances.

In the Middle East, Trump showed his lack of judgement by pulling the U.S. out of the Iran nuclear deal, a fateful decision that he took against the advice of all his senior national security and foreign policy advisers at the time, but with the encouragement of then-Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

Three years later, Israel’s top security and intelligence chiefs would all agree that this decision pushed Iran closer than ever to the bomb and hurt the international pressure against its nuclear program. But Trump, always loyal to his own set of priorities, wanted to placate his Evangelical supporters, for whom Netanyahu's proclamations are akin to the word of God, and ignored the hazardous implications of his decision.

Trump now wants the American public to give him a second chance, and will very likely try to enlist Israel again in his election campaign. Through all his cacophony, one question needs to be asked all the time, especially by the media that will be covering him: how would a Trump White House deal with a real world crisis like the one we all just saw on Tuesday?

