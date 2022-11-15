Haaretz - back to home page
Is a Reckoning Awaiting the Republican Party?

A look at the GOP freshman class entering Congress after disappointing midterms ■ Israel's occupation and the ICJ: what happens next? ■ The crime epidemic in Israel's Arab society is spreading to TikTok ■ New theory suggests Judaism emerged far later than assumed ■ Today's best reads on Haaretz

Ben Samuels
A man adjusts an American flag during an election night watch party for House Minority Leader Rep. Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) at the Westin Hotel on November 8, 2022 in Washington, DC.
A man adjusts an American flag during an election night watch party for House Minority Leader Rep. Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) at the Westin Hotel on November 8, 2022 in Washington, DC.Credit: Sarah Silbiger - AFP
WASHINGTON – One side effect of the Republican red wave that never was is the limited electoral success of far-right extremists who have faced accusations of antisemitism.

One of the biggest upsets on Election Night, for instance, was in Washington, where Democrat Marie Gluesenkamp Perez defied the odds in defeating Joe Kent.

The Peter Thiel-backed GOP candidate had successfully primaried Rep. Jaime Herrera Beutler, but lost last week despite/because of attracting the support of prominent white nationalists, as well as far-right and Christian nationalist groups.

Kent’s defeat is a harbinger of the reckoning awaiting the Republican Party following its disappointing midterms, raising questions over whether it should move away from the far right where the MAGA movement dwells.

Advocates for the latter, however, will point to a series of GOP victories where allies of Donald Trump and Marjorie Taylor Greene managed to flip blue seats.

In Wisconsin, Derrick Van Orden will replace Democratic Rep. Ron Kind, who retired after more than two decades in office. A Trump-endorsed, retired Navy SEAL, Van Orden attended the “Stop the Steal” rally on January 6 but insists he did not participate in the insurrection.

He was forced to apologize during the campaign after tweeting at former U.S. Labor Secretary Robert Reich: “You should change your first name to 3rd.” He invoked his support for Israel to defend himself – an increasingly common tactic among the far right. Van Orden also compared COVID-19 contact-tracing to methods undertaken by the Nazis, the Stasi and the KGB.

He will be joined in Washington by fellow first-term Republican Anna Paulina Luna, who flipped her Florida seat by defeating Eric Lynn – a former Pentagon official who had previously played a key role in pushing through funding for Israel’s Iron Dome defense system.

Luna is a forthright Trump supporter who claims the 2020 election was rigged and holds extreme positions on abortion access. She campaigned alongside Rep. Greene and defended the controversial Georgia congresswoman. Luna, who says she is a “small fraction Ashkenazi,” said of Greene: “I was raised as a Messianic Jew. If she were antisemitic, why did she endorse me?”

Van Orden and Luna will undoubtedly find allies in the extremes of their party, giving aspiring Republican moderates further examples of officials they must explain away to potential voters.

