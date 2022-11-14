With Far-right Allies, Netanyahu May Have Bitten Off More Than He Can Chew

Two weeks ago, a day after Israel’s election, sources close to former and future Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu briefed the Israeli media that the Likud leader wants to assemble his next governing coalition by November 15. That date will come tomorrow, and as of now, it seems Netanyahu will fall short of this artificial deadline.

This doesn’t mean he’s in trouble, not yet at least. He has plenty of time left until his mandate to form a government expires in early December. But it does mean that convincing his religious and right-wing allies to agree to his preferred terms of governance won’t be an easy task. His partners come to the negotiation table with a great appetite for ministerial portfolios and a strong desire to fundamentally reshape Israel into a more religious and less liberal country.

Itamar Ben-Gvir of the far-right Otzma Yehudit (Jewish Power) party wants to change the terms of Israel’s law of return, so that Jews who went through non-Orthodox conversions won’t be eligible to immigrate to Israel. This is an idea that could create an unprecedented rift with Diaspora Jewry, larger even than past tensions over the Western Wall agreement. The ultra-Orthodox parties, meanwhile, want major subsidies for their community, including a sharp increase in governmental support for men who choose to study Torah instead of joining the job market and paying taxes.

Netanyahu himself is personally opposed to both ideas, but he may no longer be in a position to dictate the rules. In this coalition, Likud with its 32 seats, seems at times like the junior partner to its allies, who collectively hold a similar number of seats and have the upper hand. Netanyahu, after all, needs their support in order to extract himself from his legal ordeals.

His largest challenge is Bezalel Smotrich, leader of the Religious Zionism party. Smotrich barely served in the Israeli military and has no background or experience in security, yet is demanding the defense ministry. Netanyahu knows he’s unfit and is concerned that the Biden administration won’t work with him in light of his rich history of racist extremism. The battle over Smotrich’s demand will be the ultimate test for Netanyahu in these negotiations and will show us if he’s still in the driver’s seat, or if others are leading his upcoming government.

