Trump Will Drag Israel Into His War With DeSantis

If the Trump-DeSantis battle ends up happening, Israel will have no way to avoid becoming part of it ■ Far-right plans to change law of return rendering millions ineligible for aliyah ■ Why even kibbutzim shunned Israel's left this election ■ Today's best reads on Haaretz

Amir Tibon
Amir Tibon
Amir Tibon
Amir Tibon

One of the most fateful and controversial decisions Israel made in 2022 was to remain neutral on Russia's war on Ukraine. The fighting in Eastern Europe has forced nearly the entire world to choose sides, but not Jerusalem, where fear of antagonizing unhinged tyrant Vladimir Putin has dominated the decision-making process since the start of the Russian invasion in February.

עדי שטרן

Head of Israel’s Top Art Academy Leads a Quiet Revolution

ISRAEL-VOTE

Netanyahu’s Election Win Dealt a Grievous Blow to Judaism

Charles Lindbergh addressing an America First Committee rally on October 3, 1941.

Ken Burns’ Brilliant ‘The U.S. and the Holocaust’ Has Only One Problem

ג'אמיל דקוור

Why the Head of ACLU’s Human Rights Program Has Regrets About Emigrating From Israel

The transfer of Arab women from Tantura to Jordan, in 1948. According to the documents, the operation began with the growing fear of Arab armies invading Israel

‘Place the Material in the Wells’: Docs Point to Israeli Army’s 1948 Biological Warfare

A girl carries U.S. and Israeli flags at a rally in support of Israel in Chicago, Illinois, this year.

Do American Jews Really Know What 'Zionist' Means?