The Unique Weaknesses of Netanyahu's Coalition Are Lost on the Opposition

When Benjamin Netanyahu and his religious allies found themselves relegated to the opposition last year after Israel’s “government of change” was formed, they vowed to stick together and fight against it until it fell apart.

They went on to do just that, despite several attempts to find cracks in their ‘bloc’ and lure some of its members to join the coalition. Eventually, after one year, Bennett and Lapid lost their majority, Israel went to another election, and the rest is history.

Now, the parties that oppose Netanyahu’s new government have a chance to do the same. They enjoy less favorable math, with only 56 seats in the Knesset compared to the 59 Netanyahu and his allies had last year – but the Netanyahu coalition has its own unique weaknesses, mostly the fact that it relies on the support of far-right extremists with no governing experience.

Reports about the demands coming from Netanyahu’s ultra-Orthodox partners in the negotiations show that this coalition, the first in Israel’s history that will have a majority of religious lawmakers, will be forced to take unpopular steps that could enrage even some secular right-wing Likud supporters.

Under these circumstances, one would expect the Lapid-led opposition to put the gloves on and start punching. There are indeed haymakers flying in the opposition bloc right now, but instead of the incoming coalition, they're aimed at one another.

Lapid, outgoing Defense Minister Benny Gantz, outgoing Finance Minister Avigdor Liberman and Labor party leader Merav Michaeli are busy blaming one another for the election results instead of focusing on how to win the next one, whenever it may be. No one is even talking about expanding cooperation with the two Arab parties in the opposition, without whom no real political alternative exists.

As I wrote here last week, approximately half of Israelis voted for parties that opposed Netanyahu in the last election. This half expects its political leaders to rise to the moment, join hands and prepare to fight for Israeli democracy. Seeing them instead fight each other is extremely disappointing.

