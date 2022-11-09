AIPAC Spent a Lot on These Midterms, but It Didn't Work

WASHINGTON – Irrespective of whether they ultimately control the House and/or the Senate, Tuesday’s midterms turned out to be a major disappointment for the Republican Party. The anticipated red wave became a trickle, with extremist GOP candidates embroiled in antisemitism controversies soundly defeated across the country.

The biggest highlight from an American-Jewish perspective was perhaps in Pennsylvania, where Jewish Democrat Josh Shapiro triumphed over Donald Trump-endorsed Doug Mastriano in the state’s much-publicized gubernatorial race.

Throughout the campaign, Shapiro had highlighted his Jewish faith as central to his views on governing. Mastriano, meanwhile, had accused him of being out of touch with ordinary people – implicitly citing as evidence Shapiro’s active participation in the Jewish community and the fact that his children attend a private Jewish day school.

Canines across Pennsylvania will be relieved to know that the incessant dog-whistling of the past few months should now end.

Trump also endorsed Dr. Mehmet Oz in his unsuccessful Senate race against Democrat John Fetterman, but wasn’t alone in seeing candidates lose on the night.

The American Israel Public Affairs Committee also lost a couple of high-profile races. One was in Virginia, where Rep. Elaine Luria – the pro-Israel Democrat running in what AIPAC had identified as one of its most important races – lost to Republican challenger Jen Kiggans. The loss is a significant blow to the pro-Israel, national security-oriented wing of the Democratic Party.

AIPAC fared no better in Pennsylvania’s 12th Congressional District, where progressive Democrat Summer Lee defeated Republican Mike Doyle – despite the pro-Israel group spending over $1 million in the final days of the race on her opponent. It was the second time AIPAC had spent heavily against Lee this year, also backing the wrong horse in Summer’s Democratic primary in the spring.

Still, at least it was only $1 million. Jewish megadonor Ronald Lauder spent a reported $11 million backing Republican Rep. Lee Zeldin in his gubernatorial efforts. Yet despite closing the gap over the final weeks of campaigning in New York, he ultimately lost to Democratic incumbent Gov. Kathy Hochul.

Zeldin had sought to establish alliances with Orthodox-Jewish community leaders, hoping to poach blocs of votes from Hochul. That tactic was seemingly borne out in Rockland County – where over 30 percent of the electorate is Jewish and which Zeldin took by 12 percentage points. Still, it wasn’t enough for him to become New York’s first Jewish Republican governor.

