Haaretz - back to home page
LOG INSUBSCRIBE NOWSubscribe now

In the News

Haaretz Today |

What the U.S. Midterms Could Mean for Israel

Biden may have to reckon with an unprecedentedly right-wing Israeli gov't welcomed by a Republican-controlled Congress ■ Fact-checking Herzog's claim that Israel is committed to fighting global warming ■ Bnei Akiva used to fight Kahanism. Now the youth movement has embraced the far right ■ Today's best reads on Haaretz

Ben Samuels
Ben Samuels
Send in e-mailSend in e-mail
Ben Samuels
Ben Samuels

WASHINGTON – The U.S. midterm elections, which will decide which party controls Congress and how much leeway U.S. President Joe Biden has to pursue his policy agenda toward Israel, the Palestinians and the Middle East, are finally upon us.

Click the alert icon to follow topics:

Comments

SUBSCRIBERS JOIN THE CONVERSATION FASTER

Automatic approval of subscriber comments.
From $1 for the first month

SUBSCRIBE
Already signed up? LOG IN

ICYMI

עדי שטרן

Head of Israel’s Top Art Academy Leads a Quiet Revolution

ISRAEL-VOTE

Netanyahu’s Election Win Dealt a Grievous Blow to Judaism

Charles Lindbergh addressing an America First Committee rally on October 3, 1941.

Ken Burns’ Brilliant ‘The U.S. and the Holocaust’ Has Only One Problem

ג'אמיל דקוור

Why the Head of ACLU’s Human Rights Program Has Regrets About Emigrating From Israel

The transfer of Arab women from Tantura to Jordan, in 1948. According to the documents, the operation began with the growing fear of Arab armies invading Israel

‘Place the Material in the Wells’: Docs Point to Israeli Army’s 1948 Biological Warfare

A girl carries U.S. and Israeli flags at a rally in support of Israel in Chicago, Illinois, this year.

Do American Jews Really Know What 'Zionist' Means?