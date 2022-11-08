Haaretz Today |

What the U.S. Midterms Could Mean for Israel

Biden may have to reckon with an unprecedentedly right-wing Israeli gov't welcomed by a Republican-controlled Congress ■ Fact-checking Herzog's claim that Israel is committed to fighting global warming ■ Bnei Akiva used to fight Kahanism. Now the youth movement has embraced the far right ■ Today's best reads on Haaretz