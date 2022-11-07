Haaretz - back to home page
What Scares U.S. Jews the Most Ahead of Midterms

As American voters prepare to go to the polls, Jewish leaders warn that the stakes are high for the well-being of their communities ■ The rise and demise of Israel's ultimate left-wing party ■ 10 worst impacts of climate change (that we know of so far) ■ Today's best reads on Haaretz

Allison Kaplan Sommer
American Jews are nervously anticipating Tuesday’s midterm elections, following a campaign season filled with charged racial and religious messaging, identity politics and controversies over antisemitism.

ICYMI

עדי שטרן

Head of Israel’s Top Art Academy Leads a Quiet Revolution

ISRAEL-VOTE

Netanyahu’s Election Win Dealt a Grievous Blow to Judaism

Charles Lindbergh addressing an America First Committee rally on October 3, 1941.

Ken Burns’ Brilliant ‘The U.S. and the Holocaust’ Has Only One Problem

ג'אמיל דקוור

Why the Head of ACLU’s Human Rights Program Has Regrets About Emigrating From Israel

The transfer of Arab women from Tantura to Jordan, in 1948. According to the documents, the operation began with the growing fear of Arab armies invading Israel

‘Place the Material in the Wells’: Docs Point to Israeli Army’s 1948 Biological Warfare

A girl carries U.S. and Israeli flags at a rally in support of Israel in Chicago, Illinois, this year.

Do American Jews Really Know What 'Zionist' Means?