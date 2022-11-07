Haaretz Today |
What Scares U.S. Jews the Most Ahead of Midterms
As American voters prepare to go to the polls, Jewish leaders warn that the stakes are high for the well-being of their communities ■ The rise and demise of Israel's ultimate left-wing party ■ 10 worst impacts of climate change (that we know of so far) ■ Today's best reads on Haaretz
American Jews are nervously anticipating Tuesday’s midterm elections, following a campaign season filled with charged racial and religious messaging, identity politics and controversies over antisemitism.
