Netanyahu Is Rushing Toward Israel's Most Extreme Coalition Ever

It’s tempting to look at Benjamin Netanyahu’s return to power in Israel, following last week’s election, as a return to a familiar situation. Netanyahu, after all, led Israel for twelve years, before being ousted last year by the short-lived "government of change" led by Yair Lapid and Naftali Bennett. Now, after 17 months out of power, he’s back – so what’s the big deal, really?

This approach is based on a misguided understanding of Israeli politics. Israelis, unlike American voters, don’t directly elect their prime ministers. No one in Israel voted last week for Benjamin Netanyahu personally. Israelis vote for parties, and those parties then assemble governing coalitions. Netanyahu, like him or not, is the same man he was when he left office in June 2021. But the coalition he will lead is very different.

Since 2009, Netanyahu has mostly led coalitions with significant representation for Israel’s centrist parties. His political partners over the years have included Ehud Barak and the Labor Party, Yair Lapid and Yesh Atid, former Finance Minister Moshe Kachlon, and current Defense Minister Benny Gantz.

These partners balanced the more extreme elements of his "base" and stopped him from crushing Israel’s legal system after being criminally indicted in 2019. By doing so, one could argue, they also helped prolong his hold on power, since Israeli voters could always trust on moderate politicians to steer him away from the unpopular demands of his religious allies, who want to change Israel’s relatively free and liberal character.

Now, however, Netanyahu is about to construct a coalition with no moderating factor. To be fair, it’s his choice, but also a necessity – all of his previous partners, including Lapid and Gantz, refuse to even discuss cooperating with him, asserting that they can't trust him after he lied and deceived them in the past. Netanyahu, for now, isn’t making any effort to persuade them that he’s changed, and instead, is rushing toward the most extreme coalition in Israeli history.

It’s a coalition that will likely change Israel fundamentally, in ways that many of its supporters abroad currently consider unimaginable. These supporters shouldn’t fall for the "more of the same" trap. It’s time to start paying attention.

