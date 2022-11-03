Haaretz - back to home page
Netanyahu's New Far-right, Theocratic Government Has a Problem With Women

Election Night celebrations offered a visual preview of one of the coalition's most disturbing elements ■ The real lesson for Israel from Italy's election ■ Electing far-right leaders is a vote against Startup Nation ■ Today's best reads on Haaretz

Allison Kaplan Sommer
Celebrations at Otzma Yehudit party headquarters on Tuesday night.
Celebrations at Otzma Yehudit party headquarters on Tuesday night.Credit: Ohad Zwigenberg
The Election Night celebrations by those who will likely be Benjamin Netanyahu’s key coalition partners offered a visual preview of one of that coalition's most disturbing elements.

The celebrants from the Religious Zionism, Shas and United Torah Judaism parties were overwhelmingly – almost exclusively – male. Currently, the parties that make up Prime Minister Yair Lapid's government include a diverse group of 30 female Knesset members. Netanyahu’s apparent coalition will see a dramatic drop to only nine, a mere 12 percent of the total number of coalition Knesset members.

Why the change? Netanyahu’s ultra-Orthodox partners, Shas and UTJ, both ideologically oppose permitting women in legislative roles – a position that has been regularly challenged in court – and therefore bring no women in. Religious Zionism has three women in their top 14 slots who will make it into parliament. And even Netanyahu’s Likud, a party with no official ties to Orthodox Judaism, has a mere six women in the 32 seats it is set to have, pending the final count.

Women’s advocacy groups are already ringing alarm bells, saying that not only will women be underrepresented – but that the small number of female leaders in positions of influence will reduce the government’s motivation and ability to address critical issues such as domestic violence, femicide, sexual harassment, wage inequality and access to abortion. The new government is seen as an obstacle to advancing these issues, as some of its supposed members are on record as opposing them for religious reasons.

In addition, activists had been pushing hard for Israel to sign the Council of Europe Convention on Preventing and Combating Violence Against Women and Domestic Violence, known as the Istanbul Convention. Interior Minister Ayelet Shaked objected out of concern that it would open the door to female asylum seekers flooding Israel with claims of escaping domestic violence.

Under Israel's next coalition, any chances of a signature would likely disappear – along with other efforts to promote gender equality in Israel.

Read more on Tuesday’s Israeli election:

Don’t miss today’s best reads on Haaretz.com

Sergio Della Pergola opines that this is the real lesson for Israel from Italy's election

Ofer Aderet recalls Hannah Pick–Goslar, Anne Frank's friend, who passed away last month

Ben Samuels reports that AIPAC and Democrats are clashing over progressive candidate Summer Lee

