The Two Left-wing Politicians Who Crowned Netanyahu

Why didn’t the anti-Netanyahu bloc’s 49.5 percent of raw votes translate into a similar level of representation in the Knesset? ■ With an Israeli soldier on board, a pilot makes an emergency landing in Iran ■ 11 great political films to watch during this election season ■ Today's best reads on Haaretz

Amir Tibon
Amir Tibon
Amir Tibon
Amir Tibon

After more than 95 percent of the votes have been counted in Israel’s election, two numbers stand out: 49.5 and 65.

עדי שטרן

Head of Israel’s Top Art Academy Leads a Quiet Revolution

Netanyahu’s Election Win Dealt a Grievous Blow to Judaism

Charles Lindbergh addressing an America First Committee rally on October 3, 1941.

Ken Burns’ Brilliant ‘The U.S. and the Holocaust’ Has Only One Problem

ג'אמיל דקוור

Why the Head of ACLU’s Human Rights Program Has Regrets About Emigrating From Israel

The transfer of Arab women from Tantura to Jordan, in 1948. According to the documents, the operation began with the growing fear of Arab armies invading Israel

‘Place the Material in the Wells’: Docs Point to Israeli Army’s 1948 Biological Warfare

A girl carries U.S. and Israeli flags at a rally in support of Israel in Chicago, Illinois, this year.

Do American Jews Really Know What 'Zionist' Means?