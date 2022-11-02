Haaretz Today |
The Two Left-wing Politicians Who Crowned Netanyahu
Why didn’t the anti-Netanyahu bloc’s 49.5 percent of raw votes translate into a similar level of representation in the Knesset? ■ With an Israeli soldier on board, a pilot makes an emergency landing in Iran ■ 11 great political films to watch during this election season ■ Today's best reads on Haaretz
After more than 95 percent of the votes have been counted in Israel’s election, two numbers stand out: 49.5 and 65.
Click the alert icon to follow topics:
Comments
In the News
Paid by IFCJ