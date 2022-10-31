Haaretz Today |
Bolsonaro's Loss in Brazil Is a Critical Lesson for Israel
Jair Bolsonaro’s loss is an opportunity for Israel to reconsider its alignment with far-right leaders across the globe ■ Eight election scenarios that could happen ■ NGO asked the ICC to probe Israel's military prosecutor ■ Today's best reads on Haaretz
Jair Bolsonaro’s loss in Brazil’s presidential election on Monday is an opportunity for Israel to reconsider its alignment with far-right leaders across the globe.
