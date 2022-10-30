What Nancy Pelosi Now Has in Common With Jewish Americans

The violent attack this weekend against Paul Pelosi, husband of U.S. Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, occurred less than two weeks before the U.S. midterm elections next Tuesday. When I read about it on Saturday, it immediately reminded me of another violent incident that happened on a Saturday morning, a week-and-a-half before a midterm election: the 2018 terror attack at the Tree of Life synagogue in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

There are obvious differences between the two events, of course. Paul Pelosi was targeted personally inside his home by a conspiracy-theory driven, antisemitic, Holocaust-denying assailant who fractured his skull with a hammer. He is hospitalized, and doctors believe he will recover.

At the Tree of Life, eleven people were murdered by a gunman who entered the synagogue during Shabbat morning prayers, spouting antisemitic slogans, and shot everyone in his way, simply because they were Jews.

But there is also a connection it would be wrong to ignore. In both instances, wild conspiracy theories and hateful incitement led individuals from the fringes of society to use violence against innocent individuals.

In the case of Paul Pelosi, luckily, he managed to fight the assailant and stay alive. At the Tree of Life, the far-right terrorist was armed with an AR-15 semiautomatic rifle, and the result was the worst antisemitic attack in American history.

What we can learn, sadly, from the attack this weekend in San Francisco, is that four years after the tragedy in Pittsburgh, the threat of far-right violence, fueled by toxic disinformation and hateful politics, hasn't gone away. In between, we saw the dangerous events of January 6, 2020, in which American democracy itself was under attack.

From Israel, where this article is being written, all of this looks disturbingly familiar. Next week, just days after our fifth election in three-and-a-half years, we’ll be marking the sad anniversary of Yitzhak Rabin’s 1995 assassination. Itamar Ben Gvir, who could emerge as the Israeli right-wing’s new kingmaker, was back then a violent thug who made headlines by stealing an emblem from Rabin’s car and saying, in front of the cameras: “Just like we got to his car, we’ll get to Rabin himself.”

The threat from the far right is on the rise, here and across the ocean. But voters in both countries still have a chance to stop it.

