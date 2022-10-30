Haaretz - back to home page
LOG INSUBSCRIBE NOWSubscribe now

In the News

Haaretz Today |

What Nancy Pelosi Now Has in Common With Jewish Americans

The violent attack against Paul Pelosi is reminiscent of another violent incident that happened on a Saturday morning ■ Is Netanyahu preparing a 'stop the steal' campaign? ■ They escaped Putin's war. Now they're trying to understand Israel's election ■ Today's best reads on Haaretz

Amir Tibon
Amir Tibon
Send in e-mailSend in e-mail
FILE PHOTO: A Star of David hangs from a fence outside the dormant landmark Tree of Life synagogue in Pittsburgh's Squirrel Hill neighborhood in 2021.
FILE PHOTO: A Star of David hangs from a fence outside the dormant landmark Tree of Life synagogue in Pittsburgh's Squirrel Hill neighborhood in 2021.Credit: AP
Amir Tibon
Amir Tibon

The violent attack this weekend against Paul Pelosi, husband of U.S. Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, occurred less than two weeks before the U.S. midterm elections next Tuesday. When I read about it on Saturday, it immediately reminded me of another violent incident that happened on a Saturday morning, a week-and-a-half before a midterm election: the 2018 terror attack at the Tree of Life synagogue in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

There are obvious differences between the two events, of course. Paul Pelosi was targeted personally inside his home by a conspiracy-theory driven, antisemitic, Holocaust-denying assailant who fractured his skull with a hammer. He is hospitalized, and doctors believe he will recover.

At the Tree of Life, eleven people were murdered by a gunman who entered the synagogue during Shabbat morning prayers, spouting antisemitic slogans, and shot everyone in his way, simply because they were Jews.

But there is also a connection it would be wrong to ignore. In both instances, wild conspiracy theories and hateful incitement led individuals from the fringes of society to use violence against innocent individuals.

In the case of Paul Pelosi, luckily, he managed to fight the assailant and stay alive. At the Tree of Life, the far-right terrorist was armed with an AR-15 semiautomatic rifle, and the result was the worst antisemitic attack in American history.

What we can learn, sadly, from the attack this weekend in San Francisco, is that four years after the tragedy in Pittsburgh, the threat of far-right violence, fueled by toxic disinformation and hateful politics, hasn't gone away. In between, we saw the dangerous events of January 6, 2020, in which American democracy itself was under attack.

From Israel, where this article is being written, all of this looks disturbingly familiar. Next week, just days after our fifth election in three-and-a-half years, we’ll be marking the sad anniversary of Yitzhak Rabin’s 1995 assassination. Itamar Ben Gvir, who could emerge as the Israeli right-wing’s new kingmaker, was back then a violent thug who made headlines by stealing an emblem from Rabin’s car and saying, in front of the cameras: “Just like we got to his car, we’ll get to Rabin himself.”

The threat from the far right is on the rise, here and across the ocean. But voters in both countries still have a chance to stop it.

Read more on antisemitism and the far right:

Don’t miss today’s best reads on Haaretz.com:

Anshel Pfeffer answer the question: is Netanyahu preparing a 'stop the steal' campaign?

Sheren Falah Saab spoke to young Gazans who took the first step toward liberation: writing

Naama Riba brings us outstanding photos of pre-state Israel you’ve never seen before

Anat Peled reports on those who left Russia and Ukraine to escape war and are trying to understand Israel's election

Click the alert icon to follow topics:

Comments

SUBSCRIBERS JOIN THE CONVERSATION FASTER

Automatic approval of subscriber comments.
From $1 for the first month

SUBSCRIBE
Already signed up? LOG IN

ICYMI

עדי שטרן

Head of Israel’s Top Art Academy Leads a Quiet Revolution

ISRAEL-VOTE

Netanyahu’s Election Win Dealt a Grievous Blow to Judaism

Charles Lindbergh addressing an America First Committee rally on October 3, 1941.

Ken Burns’ Brilliant ‘The U.S. and the Holocaust’ Has Only One Problem

ג'אמיל דקוור

Why the Head of ACLU’s Human Rights Program Has Regrets About Emigrating From Israel

The transfer of Arab women from Tantura to Jordan, in 1948. According to the documents, the operation began with the growing fear of Arab armies invading Israel

‘Place the Material in the Wells’: Docs Point to Israeli Army’s 1948 Biological Warfare

A girl carries U.S. and Israeli flags at a rally in support of Israel in Chicago, Illinois, this year.

Do American Jews Really Know What 'Zionist' Means?