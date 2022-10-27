Haaretz - back to home page
Days Before Israeli Election, Lapid, Gantz Pull a Netanyahu

Netanyahu’s claim to exclusivity over the image of international statesman is a thing of the past ■ Why half a million Israeli citizens can't vote in the upcoming elections ■ A journey through Viktor Orbán's tragic kingdom ■ Today's best reads on Haaretz

Allison Kaplan Sommer
Prime Minister Yair Lapid and Defense Minister Benny Gantz.
Prime Minister Yair Lapid and Defense Minister Benny Gantz.Credit: GPO
Allison Kaplan Sommer

Over the first four rounds of Israel's election, former Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu never missed an opportunity to use the bully pulpit of his office in the campaign, particularly when it came to the diplomatic arena.

Whether it was highway billboards showing him shaking hands with Trump and Putin with a title proclaiming “Netanyahu: In a league of his own,” or making sure that major victories like the Abraham Accords were strategically spotlighted days before Israelis went to the polls, he did everything in his power to convey that he was the only leader worthy of representing Israel in the world.

This time around, we see that turnabout is fair play - and that Netanyahu’s claim to exclusivity over the image of international statesman is a thing of the past.

On Thursday, Prime Minister Yair Lapid officially signed the maritime border agreement with Lebanon at a special cabinet meeting and declared that the U.S.-brokered deal "strengthens and fortifies Israel's security and freedom of action against Hezbollah and the threats from the north."

The deal also got the nod of approval Wednesday in a diplomatic foray by a politician who isn’t running in the election, when U.S. President Joe Biden told Israeli President Isaac Herzog that the deal "took guts" and praised it as a “historic breakthrough” in front of the cameras.

Not to be outdone by his rival for centrist and center-left votes, on the same day, Benny Gantz made his way to Ankara, for the first visit by an Israeli defense minister to Turkey in about a decade.

Gantz was met not only with his Turkish counterparty Defense Minister Hulusi Akar, but with Erdogan himself, to announce the renewal of defense relations between the two countries. (Waggish pundits couldn’t help pointing to previous election campaigns, in which Gantz’s campaign billboards warned that if Israelis didn’t vote for him they would get “Erdogan” – accompanied by a photo of Netanyahu.)

Whether the grandstanding by Gantz and Lapid, and the commensurate reduction of Netanyahu’s status will help improve the current government leaders’ performance in the election is a matter of debate. But with the race so close and the margins so tight, it clearly appears to be worth the effort.

Nirit Anderman uncovers the secret, lesbian love story that began in a concentration camp

Danel Lushi goes on a journey through Viktor Orbán's tragic kingdom

Ruth Schuster explains how African and Asian elephants differ in ears, trunk – and brain

