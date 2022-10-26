Haaretz - back to home page
LOG INSUBSCRIBE NOWSubscribe now

In the News

Haaretz Today |

This Election Poll Made the Israeli Left Panic, as It Should

A recent election poll hints at a dramatic change ■ Does Xi Jinping’s all-powerful status make war inevitable? ■ A conversation with the man trying to make Israel's Arabs 'vote in droves' ■ Today's best reads on Haaretz

Amir Tibon
Amir Tibon
Send in e-mailSend in e-mail
Amir Tibon
Amir Tibon

For most of this Israeli election campaign, there's been minimal movement in public opinion polls. The pro-Netanyahu bloc of religious and far-right parties and the eclectic anti-Netanyahu alliance that stretches from the far left to the moderate right have been swapping one-seat leads between them. But on Tuesday, a poll released by Israel’s Channel 13 hinted at a dramatic change.

Comments

SUBSCRIBERS JOIN THE CONVERSATION FASTER

Automatic approval of subscriber comments.
From $1 for the first month

SUBSCRIBE
Already signed up? LOG IN

ICYMI

עדי שטרן

Head of Israel’s Top Art Academy Leads a Quiet Revolution

ISRAEL-VOTE

Netanyahu’s Election Win Dealt a Grievous Blow to Judaism

Charles Lindbergh addressing an America First Committee rally on October 3, 1941.

Ken Burns’ Brilliant ‘The U.S. and the Holocaust’ Has Only One Problem

ג'אמיל דקוור

Why the Head of ACLU’s Human Rights Program Has Regrets About Emigrating From Israel

The transfer of Arab women from Tantura to Jordan, in 1948. According to the documents, the operation began with the growing fear of Arab armies invading Israel

‘Place the Material in the Wells’: Docs Point to Israeli Army’s 1948 Biological Warfare

A girl carries U.S. and Israeli flags at a rally in support of Israel in Chicago, Illinois, this year.

Do American Jews Really Know What 'Zionist' Means?