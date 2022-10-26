Haaretz Today |
This Election Poll Made the Israeli Left Panic, as It Should
A recent election poll hints at a dramatic change ■ Does Xi Jinping’s all-powerful status make war inevitable? ■ A conversation with the man trying to make Israel's Arabs 'vote in droves' ■ Today's best reads on Haaretz
For most of this Israeli election campaign, there's been minimal movement in public opinion polls. The pro-Netanyahu bloc of religious and far-right parties and the eclectic anti-Netanyahu alliance that stretches from the far left to the moderate right have been swapping one-seat leads between them. But on Tuesday, a poll released by Israel’s Channel 13 hinted at a dramatic change.
