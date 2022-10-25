Why Netanyahu's Key Far Right Ally Calls Him a Dirty Liar

A week before Israel’s election, with polls showing a dead heat and tensions running high, the leader of a mid-sized party was recorded in a closed-door meeting blasting opposition leader Benjamin Netanyahu as a dirty liar. On the surface, this doesn't sound like much of a news story: Nothing is more normal than politicians slinging mud at their opponents during election season.

And yet, the biggest political story so far this week in Israel has been exactly that. On Sunday night, Kan News published a recording of Knesset Member Bezalel Smotrich, leader of the far right Religious Zionism party, dissing and belittling Netanyahu. He called the former prime minister a “lying son of a liar” and took other swipes at his character and record. The media fascination with the story comes from the fact that if Netanyahu will win next week’s election, Smotrich will be the leader of the second-largest party in his coalition and will be able to get any government ministry he wishes from Netanyahu in exchange for his support.

Netanyahu’s opponents have been warning for weeks that Smotrich, an extremist who has described himself as a "proud homophobe" and organized a "march of the beasts" opposite Jerusalem’s Pride Parade, will be all-powerful in a future Netanyahu government. Smotrich’s allies include not just Itamar Ben-Gvir, famous for his admiration of mass murderer Baruch Goldstein, but also Avi Maoz, the head of a faction within Religious Zionism focused on ‘restoring traditional family values’, a codename for hurting women’s rights, borrowing a page from Iran’s Islamic Republic.

The manner in which Smotrich was heard speaking of Netanyahu, supposedly the leader of Israel’s ‘bloc’ of right-wing religious parties, seemed to prove the point: Netanyahu is the bloc’s candidate for Prime Minister, but if he eventually manages to form a government, Smotrich and his partners will be the ones calling the shots. They aren’t very impressed with Netanyahu 'the liar’, and they aren’t afraid of him, unlike many in Israel’s center-left camp. They see him as a vehicle to achieve their goals. We’ll know a week from today if they’re about to ride on his back to an unprecedented level of power.

