The Important Point Israeli Media Missed in Zelenskyy's Speech

The Israeli people heard Zelenskyy’s message loud and clear. Now, the question is what will Israel’s leadership do ■ A look at the lives of Gazans working in Israel ■ What the Christian right is really telling American Jews ■ Today's best reads on Haaretz

Amir Tibon
Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s address at Monday’s Haaretz Democracy Conference has been making headlines around the world. From The Washington Post to Fox News, from international wire agencies to Russian news outlets, everyone is quoting the Ukrainian President’s speech, his first direct appeal in months to the Israeli people. There's a good reason for this wall-to-wall coverage. Zelenskyy used his appearance before the conference to provide several interesting statements and observations.

