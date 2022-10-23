Not Even Ukraine Is Safe From Netanyahu's Empty Promises

Benjamin Netanyahu is good at making promises. Last week, while on an election tour, he left behind a trail of vows and assurances almost as long as his new autobiography. He promised to freeze mortgage rates, an impossible idea that was ridiculed by his opponents and warranted a correction from the Likud campaign; to provide free education to children under the age of three – something he could have done during his 12 years as prime minister, but never bothered to; and to establish a ‘special cabinet’ to deal with Israel’s housing crisis, an idea that has already been implemented.

These ideas should naturally be taken with a bucket of salt. Everyone in Israel remembers Netanyahu’s promise on the eve of Israel’s 2009 election to “topple the Hamas regime in Gaza.” He won that election, and Hamas has been tightening its grip on power ever since.

Now comes Netanyahu’s latest empty promise: Arming Ukraine – sort of, maybe, perhaps. In an interview with USA Today, he was asked about the prospect of Israel delivering weapons to Kyiv, and said that if re-elected, he'll consider it. The current Israeli government, led by Yair Lapid and his predecessor Naftali Bennett, chose not to do so. The reason: fear of Russian retaliation, particularly in the Syrian arena.

For Israelis and supporters of Israel who are disappointed by the country’s Ukraine policy, Netanyahu’s words offer no reason for optimism. The policy Lapid and Bennett chose regarding Ukraine is a continuation of Netanyahu’s own policy from 2014, when Putin first invaded Crimea. Netanyahu was the architect of Israel’s “don’t mess with Putin” strategy, and later campaigned on his supposed chumminess with the Russian dictator.

Israel needs to have a real debate about its policy regarding Ukraine and Russia, a policy that started under Netanyahu and continues now under Lapid with some rhetorical differences: Lapid has denounced Russia’s atrocities in Bucha and Kyiv, Netanyahu hasn’t. This discussion, however, has nothing to do with empty election promises. It requires a serious focus on national security strategy, moral values and regional interests – something Israel is not capable of doing as it prepares for another election.

