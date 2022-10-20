As its popularity soars in election polls, Religious Zionism has been flexing its muscles in myriad ways. But no move was as audacious as this week’s presentation of a comprehensive plan “for Law and Justice to Amend the Justice System and Strengthen Israeli Democracy.”

The plan contains numerous proposals for overhauling Israel’s legal institutions, none of them new to those who've been following the right’s crusade to weaken both the courts and the Attorney General’s office in favor of the legislative branch. In other words - take power and influence away from the lawyers and give more to the politicians.

The part of the plan that can’t be ignored is the proposal to annul the current law against fraud and breach of trust - which would have directly impacted the ongoing corruption trial of Benjamin Netanyahu.

Throughout Israel’s repeated election cycles, Netanyahu has insisted that if he returned to power, he won't leverage his political influence to affect legal proceedings against him. The plan by his staunch ally and future coalition partner flies in the face of those promises.

Religious Zionism’s leader Bezalel Smotrich has weakly attempted to claim that the reform would not retroactively apply to Netanyahu and Likud says it “would not impact” his trial. Netanyahu himself also insisted that if passed, the reform wouldn’t affect his trial. This, of course, is absurd, given that if his transgressions are decriminalized, his trial would not be able to continue.

But unveiling the plan now may not have been what Netanyahu wanted. Not because Religious Zionism wasn’t giving him what he wanted, but because it shows his hand too early, indicating that his driving motivation in this campaign is not to save the country from Prime Minister Yair Lapid, but simply his own skin.

