LOG IN

If Lapid Wants to Stop Netanyahu and the Far Right, This Is What He Must Do

The interviews given by Lapid to Arabic outlets were quiet but crucial, coming less than two weeks before election day ■ Iran’s aid to Russia pushes Israel into Ukraine’s arms ■ The Israeli far-right’s plan to crush the country's judiciary, explained ■ Today's best reads on Haaretz

Prime Minister Yair Lapid in Jerusalem, last week.
Prime Minister Yair Lapid in Jerusalem, last week.Credit: Emil Salman
With less than two weeks until Israel’s election day, Prime Minister Yair Lapid gave the two most important interviews of the election campaign on Tuesday. These were not interviews with Israel’s most popular television channels or newspapers, but with two news outlets that most Israelis never encounter: Panet News and Hala TV.

Panet is a popular news website among Israel’s Arab citizens, and Hala TV is an Israeli station that broadcasts news and entertainment in Arabic. Lapid chose to speak with them because he knows that as of today, his political future is in the hands of Israel’s Arab citizens. After four election rounds since 2019, the fifth election coming up on November 1 seems headed toward a political deadlock, with a slight advantage for opposition leader Benjamin Netanyahu and the bloc of far right and religious parties that support him.

Lapid’s only way to block Netanyahu from coming back to power and prolong his own stay in the Prime Minister's Office is to increase the participation of Arab citizens in the democratic process. Currently, most pollsters and pundits expect a historically low voting percentage in the Arab sector, a scenario that will play into Netanyahu’s hands. If that changes by election day, Netanyahu will lose the election. If not, he will return to power.

In his interview with the Arab media outlets, Lapid barely made headlines. He promised to work harder to curb crime and violence in the Arab sector, repeated his stated opposition to Israel’s controversial Nation-State Law (which his party indeed voted against), and explained why he expressed support for a two-state solution in his speech before the UN General Assembly last month. Neither of the interviews were dramatic, but both were crucial. It may be too little, too late, but Lapid has finally directly engaged with Israel’s Arab citizens ahead of the election.

