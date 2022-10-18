Trump Gifts Jews an Important Lesson on Antisemitism

Donald Trump thinks he’s great for the Jews. So great that on the eve of Sukkot, as Jewish families across the United States were preparing to celebrate together, he decided to release a threat masqueraded as a rant, telling the ungrateful Jews of America that they better ‘get their act together’ and start supporting him, ‘before it’s too late.’

Trump’s differentiation between the ‘good Jews’ of Israel, where he claims he could have been elected prime minister, and the ‘bad Jews’ of the U.S., who twice voted against him by a large margin, is nothing new.

When Richard Nixon and pastor Billy Graham were recorded having a brazenly antisemitic conversation in the White House, during which they discussed how the Jews supposedly control the media, spread pornography, and support radical left-wing policies, Nixon emphasized that “not all Jews are bad”, and in fact, “The best Jews are actually the Israeli Jews."

Trump’s public comment wasn’t as ugly as Nixon’s private conversation with Graham, but it was bad enough to give political ammunition to his rivals ahead of the midterm elections, and the Biden White House was quick to denounce him. Jewish voters are an important constituency in several swing states, most notably Pennsylvania, where a far-right Republican candidate is running for governor against the state’s Jewish Attorney General. If Trump thinks his threats are the way to attract more Jewish voters to his party, it’s a sign that he has learned nothing from his stinging loss in 2020.

The more important question is what American Jews will learn from this episode, which together with Kanye West’s antisemitic outbursts, is a reminder of the threats Jews face in today’s toxic political climate. It’s a mistake to ignore or downplay antisemitism coming from the far left, but it’s also a mistake to equate it with the larger threat coming from organized and powerful far-right forces that have taken over one of America’s two major parties. In that sense, Trump actually gave the Jewish people a gift as we marked the end of the High Holy Days: a much-needed reminder of who he is and how he views us.

