Haaretz - back to home page
LOG INSUBSCRIBE NOWSubscribe now

In the News

Haaretz Today |

Trump Gifts Jews an Important Lesson on Antisemitism

Trump’s public comment wasn’t as ugly as Nixon’s secret talk, but bad enough to give political ammunition to his rivals ■ Netanyahu wrote a victorious autobiography but couldn't resist his own victimhood ■ A rare peek into how Haredi schools in Israel teach pupils ‘what the rabbi wants’ ■ Today's best reads on Haaretz

Amir Tibon
Amir Tibon
Send in e-mailSend in e-mail
U.S. President Donald Trump leaves a note at the Western Wall in Jerusalem in 2017.
U.S. President Donald Trump leaves a note at the Western Wall in Jerusalem in 2017.Credit: JONATHAN ERNST/ REUTERS
Amir Tibon
Amir Tibon

Donald Trump thinks he’s great for the Jews. So great that on the eve of Sukkot, as Jewish families across the United States were preparing to celebrate together, he decided to release a threat masqueraded as a rant, telling the ungrateful Jews of America that they better ‘get their act together’ and start supporting him, ‘before it’s too late.’

Trump’s differentiation between the ‘good Jews’ of Israel, where he claims he could have been elected prime minister, and the ‘bad Jews’ of the U.S., who twice voted against him by a large margin, is nothing new.

When Richard Nixon and pastor Billy Graham were recorded having a brazenly antisemitic conversation in the White House, during which they discussed how the Jews supposedly control the media, spread pornography, and support radical left-wing policies, Nixon emphasized that “not all Jews are bad”, and in fact, “The best Jews are actually the Israeli Jews."

Trump’s public comment wasn’t as ugly as Nixon’s private conversation with Graham, but it was bad enough to give political ammunition to his rivals ahead of the midterm elections, and the Biden White House was quick to denounce him. Jewish voters are an important constituency in several swing states, most notably Pennsylvania, where a far-right Republican candidate is running for governor against the state’s Jewish Attorney General. If Trump thinks his threats are the way to attract more Jewish voters to his party, it’s a sign that he has learned nothing from his stinging loss in 2020.

The more important question is what American Jews will learn from this episode, which together with Kanye West’s antisemitic outbursts, is a reminder of the threats Jews face in today’s toxic political climate. It’s a mistake to ignore or downplay antisemitism coming from the far left, but it’s also a mistake to equate it with the larger threat coming from organized and powerful far-right forces that have taken over one of America’s two major parties. In that sense, Trump actually gave the Jewish people a gift as we marked the end of the High Holy Days: a much-needed reminder of who he is and how he views us.

Read more on Trump, antisemitism, and the midterms:

Don’t miss today’s best reads on Haaretz.com:

Anshel Pfeffer read Netanyahu's new book, and says the former prime minister couldn't resist his own victimhood

Sam Sokol reports that ex-Jewish Agency head has slammed Israel for being 'afraid of Putin' as Israel rejects request for call between Gantz and Ukraine's defense minister

Shira Kadari offers a rare peek a rare peek into how Haredi schools in Israel teach pupils ‘what the rabbi wants’

Comments

SUBSCRIBERS JOIN THE CONVERSATION FASTER

Automatic approval of subscriber comments.
From $1 for the first month

SUBSCRIBE
Already signed up? LOG IN

ICYMI

עדי שטרן

Head of Israel’s Top Art Academy Leads a Quiet Revolution

ISRAEL-VOTE

Netanyahu’s Election Win Dealt a Grievous Blow to Judaism

Charles Lindbergh addressing an America First Committee rally on October 3, 1941.

Ken Burns’ Brilliant ‘The U.S. and the Holocaust’ Has Only One Problem

ג'אמיל דקוור

Why the Head of ACLU’s Human Rights Program Has Regrets About Emigrating From Israel

The transfer of Arab women from Tantura to Jordan, in 1948. According to the documents, the operation began with the growing fear of Arab armies invading Israel

‘Place the Material in the Wells’: Docs Point to Israeli Army’s 1948 Biological Warfare

A girl carries U.S. and Israeli flags at a rally in support of Israel in Chicago, Illinois, this year.

Do American Jews Really Know What 'Zionist' Means?