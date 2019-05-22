Haaretz Reporters Awarded Major Israeli Journalism Prize

Yossi Verter, Haaretz's political correspondent and columnist, and Ronny Linder, TheMarker's health correspondent, have won the 2019 Sokolow Prize for Journalism, the Tel Aviv-Jaffa Municipality, which grants the biennial award for journalistic excellence, announced Wednesday.

Verter, known for his sharp and precise political writing, has been Haaretz's political correspondent since 1996, after working for Hadashot and Ha'ir newspapers and investigative TV program "Uvda." Since 2004, his analyses were regularly featured in Haaretz's weekend paper in Hebrew, shedding light on many events in Israeli political life.

Linder has worked for TheMarker since 2005, initially as a consumer affairs correspondent and, as of 2008, as the publication's health correspondent. In her reports, Linder exposed many faults in Israel's public health system, covered the struggle over life-saving medications and focused on changes in smoking regulations.

In 2017, Haaretz columnist Yoel Marcus won the Sokolow Prize for Journalism lifetime achievement award.