Haaretz Journalist Dina Kraft Wins Major Jewish Journalism Prize

Haaretz journalist Dina Kraft was named Wednesday as one of the winners of the B’nai B’rith World Center-Jerusalem Award for Journalism Recognizing Excellence in Diaspora Reportage.

Kraft, 48, received the print media award for her Haaretz articles on Jewish communities in the United States and Great Britain.

The articles cited were two stories written in October 2019: “The Pittsburgh Playbook: How a Community Began to Heal” and “The Status of Anti-Semitism in Contemporary America and Britain.”

In her “Pittsburgh Playbook” story, Kraft returned to the scene of the deadliest anti-Semitic attack in American history, a year after 11 worshippers were murdered at the Tree of Life Synagogue in October 2018. She heard how the Jewish community rebuilt internally and worked with its Christian and Muslim neighbors to begin the healing process.

And in her story on contemporary anti-Semitism, she interviewed the likes of Bari Weiss and Keith Kahn-Harris to learn how “the oldest hatred” plays out on the right and left of the political spectrum.

Maryland-born Dina began her journalism career with The Associated Press, first as a correspondent in Jerusalem and later in Johannesburg, covering southern Africa. As a freelancer she has written for JTA, The New York Times, The Washington Post, among others, and is currently correspondent for Haaretz and the Christian Science Monitor. She also hosts the Hadassah-sponsored podcast The Branch, about ties between Jewish Israelis and Palestinians.

In Boston, after completing the Nieman Fellowship at Harvard, Dina was the director of a digital journalism graduate program at Northeastern University. She was also an Ochberg Fellow at Columbia University's Dart Center for Journalism and Trauma.

The B’nai B’rith World Center Award for Journalism was established in 1992, recognizing excellence in reporting on contemporary Diaspora Jewish communities and on the state of Israel-Diaspora relations in the Israeli print, broadcast and online media.

The award is widely recognized as the most prestigious prize in the Israeli media industry for Diaspora reportage and was established to help strengthen the relationship between Israel and the Diaspora.

Dina has also written extensively about the Holocaust. Two of her best-read stories in Haaretz related to Hungarian teenager Judit Ornstein and her recently discovered secret diary, which led to her being dubbed “the Anne Frank of Budapest.”

