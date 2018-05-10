Google Buys Israeli Startup 'To Support Enterprises in Their Journey to the Cloud'

Google said on Wednesday it was buying the Israeli startup Velostrata for an undisclosed price and retaining the startup’s staff to work as its Tel Aviv research and development center.

Founded in 2014 by CEO Issy Ben-Shaul and Chief Technology Officer Ady Degani, the company’s technology enables corporate customers to move their data from on-premises data centers to the cloud, that is, computers operated by third parties.

That saves businesses the time and cost of maintaining their own computer infrastructure, but transferring data and applications to the clound can be completed.

“This acquisition, subject to closing conditions, will add to our broad portfolio of migration tools to support enterprises in their journey to the cloud,” Eyal Manor, a vice president for engineering at Google Cloud, said in a blog post announcing the deal, which he said would be completed when final conditions have been met.

Ben-Shaul is among Israel’s best-known serial entrepreneurs. Before Velostrata, he cofounded Actona Technologies, which was sold to Cisco in 2004 and afterwards cofounded Wanova, which was bought by VMware in 2012. Both companies fetched $100 million each.

Keep updated: Sign up to our newsletter Email * Please enter a valid email address Sign up Please wait… Thank you for signing up. We've got more newsletters we think you'll find interesting. Click here Oops. Something went wrong. Please try again later. Try again Thank you, The email address you have provided is already registered. Close

Velostrata had raised $31.5 million in capital from Norwest Venture Partners and Intel Capital, according to data from the technology website Crunchbase. The company employs scores of people, most of them in its Netanya R&D center.