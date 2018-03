Rocket sirens sounded in southern Israel on Wednesday. The military later said it was a false alarm and that the reason for it is being investigated.

Keep updated: Sign up to our newsletter Email * Please enter a valid email address Sign up Please wait… Thank you for signing up. We've got more newsletters we think you'll find interesting. Click here Oops. Something went wrong. Please try again later. Try again Thank you, The email address you have provided is already registered. Close