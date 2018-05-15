Funerals for 59 Gazans Killed Expected to Ratchet Tensions on Border | LIVE UPDATES

Tear gas is fired at protestors during clashes with Israeli forces near the border between the Gaza strip and Israel, east of Gaza City on May 14, 2018

Hamas conveyed indirect messages to Israel on Monday night that it might change tack in the Gaza border protests Tuesday, but Israel isn't certain whether the group really aims to rein in the violent demonstrations which claimed the lives of 59 Palestinians by live Israeli gunfire.

Funerals of Monday's casualties are expected to take place in Gaza on Tuesday, with the question remaining whether Hamas will call the masses to the fence as it did yesterday, or keep the rallies as a spontaneous initiative of the people. Rallies are expected in the large West Bank cities, as well as a general strike.

It was decided during last night's Palestinian leadership meeting to transfer the Israeli settlements case to the international court, as well as to call for an emergency session of the UN Security Council and ask for international protection for the Palestinian people.

9:15 A.M. Hamas dismantles tents along Gaza border as Israel prepares for funeral rage

Hamas is dismantling the tent compound along the border fence and calling civilians not to protest on Tuesday. The Israeli army assumes this is because the organization achieved its goal by having the high number of casualties on Monday bring the Strip back into the international discourse.

The Israeli army is bracing for the large numbers expected to march on the fence following the funerals, as well as massive rallies expected in the West Bank in solidarity. (Yaniv Kubovich)

9:04 A.M. Former CIA chief blasts 'utter diregard' for Palestinian lives

Deaths in Gaza result of utter disregard of Messers Trump & Netanyahu for Palestinian rights & homeland. By moving Embassy to Jerusalem, Trump played politics, destroyed US peacemaker role. New generation of Israelis/Palestinians need to isolate extremists to find path to peace. — John O. Brennan (@JohnBrennan) 14 במאי 2018

Former CIA chief John O. Brennan condemned President Donlad Trump and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu for their "utter disregard" for Palestinian rights and homeland on Tuesday, saying Trump's decision to relocate the U.S. embassy destoryed its peacemaker role.

Brennan, who acted as CIA chief under Barack Obama, said "new generation of Israelis/Palestinians need to isolate extremists to find path to peace." (Haaretz)

8:10 A.M. Israeli army deploying forces in Gaza border communities

The Israeli army is deploying soldiers inside communities along the Gaza Envelope as part of the regional defense scheme. (Almog Ben Zikri)

07:59 A.M. Members of Congress condemn 'shocking' Gaza death toll

Five members of the U.S. Congress condemned Israel's use of live fire against unarmed protesters in a statement released Monday overnight.

Signed by Mark Pocan, Pramila Jayapal, Keith Ellison, Henry C. Johnson Jr. and Raul Grijalva, the statement said they were "shocked and dismayed by the lethal force used by Israeli troops against mostly unarmed protesters" at the Gaza border, and urged soldiers to abide by international law and refrain from live gunfire.

The statement commended Israeli human rights groups and civil society leaders for doing the same. It held President Trump's "provocative decision" to relocate the U.S. embassy reponsible for emboldening Israeli reactions to the protesters, saying it culminated "in some of the highest levels of violence experienced in the area in weeks."

"We ask that Netanyahu’s government show utmost restraint," concluded the statement, "allow for unfettered medical attention for those who have been wounded, and ease a 12-year blockade on Gaza, which has contributed to grave food insecurity, unemployment and a humanitarian crisis for Gaza’s two million inhabitants. We believe the people of Gaza must be shown compassion and relief, and we remain steadfastly committed to ensuring Israel’s security." (Noa Landau)

7:55 A.M. 8-month-old baby dies from gas inhalation

An 8-month-old infant, Lila Anwar, died from gas inhalation in the eastern Gaza Strip, according to the Gaza Health Ministry. Her death raises the protest death toll from Monday to 59. No further details were given. (Jack Khoury)

6:37 A.M. U.S. blocks Security Council statement calling for investigation into Gaza violence

The Trump administration on Monday blocked a UN Security Council statement that was intended to call for an investigation of the events on the Israel-Gaza border.

The statement, circulated by Kuwait, was supposed to include an expression of rage and sorrow on behalf of the Security Council over Monday's death toll. However, the U.S. blocked it from being adopted and published.

The Kuwaiti statement also included a call for the creation of an "independent and transparent investigation" into Israel's actions on the border. It wasn't the first time that the U.S. has blocked an action at the Security Council related to Israel's actions in Gaza, but was notable in light of the high death toll yesterday in Gaza – the highest since the end of the 2014 war between Israel and Hamas. (Amir Tibon)