Gaza Flare-up: Red Alert Sirens Sound in Central Israel, Tel Aviv

Fighting between Israel and Hamas escalated in what has become the heaviest flare-up since the 2014 Gaza war. At least 126 people were killed in the Gaza Strip, and eight in Israel lost their lives in the most intensive aerial exchanges in years.

Intense rocket fire has continued to pummel Israel's south on Friday night and Saturday's early hours, reaching as far as cities Be'er Sheva and Ashdod.

Israel carried out hundreds of air and several ground strikes in Gaza, but IDF troops did not enter Gaza as part of a ground invasion. Gazan militants have fired more than a thousand rockets at central and southern Israel since Monday.

1:32 P.M. Red alert sirens sound in Tel Aviv, central Israsel

Explosions were heard throughout central Israel and above Tel Aviv.

12:56 P.M. Rocket sirens sound in Israeli communities close to Gaza

12:26 P.M. People from Lebanon who attempted to cross into Israel tried to detonate explosive devices, IDF says

The people who tried to cross into Israel from Lebanon tried to detonate explosive devices in the Israeli border city of Metula, the IDF has said. (Noa Shpigel)

12:30 P.M. Ten Gazans killed in Israeli strike, eight of them children

Ten members of the Abu Hatab family were killed last night in an IDF attack on the Al-Shati refugee camp in the northern Gaza Strip, according to reports from Gaza. Initial reports said seven were killed.

Maha al-Hadidi, 36, arrived at her brother's home from the Abu Hatab family with her five children - four of whom were killed in the bombing: Suhaib, 14; 'Abd a-Rahman, 8; Osama, 6, and Yahya, 11.

The bombing also killed Maha's relative, 31-year-old Jasmine Hassan, and her three children: Yosef, 11; Bilal, 10, and Ala, five. Eyewitnesses reported that the four-story building was bombed several times until it was completely destroyed.

12:11 P.M. Sirens sound in Israeli communities on the Gaza border

12:08 P.M. Israel intercepts unmanned drone that entered Israel from Gaza

An unmanned drone crossed into Israeli airspace from Gaza into Israeli Kibbutz Re'im close to the border.

The drone was intercepted. (Yaniv Kubovich)

11:52 A.M. Red alert sirens sound in communities next to Gaza border

11:41 A.M. Muslim clerics urge Jaffa residents to remove identifying Islam symbols from homes

After a night of violence where Molotov cocktails were thrown at Arab homes in Jaffa, clerics are urging locals to remove any identifying symbols of Islam from their homes in order to protect them from anti-Arab attacks.

According to locals, some people have taken down decorative Ramadan and Eid al-Fitr decorations, such as moon crescents.

Meanwhile in Haifa, it appears that some Arabs are moving Muslim symbols from building facades, after residents claim they saw youth painting entrances to Arab homes in red. Women who wear the hijab head covering are also reportedly scared to leave their house.

These latest events join calls on social media to boycott Arab business in the cities. (Shirin Falah Saeb)

10:04 A.M. Sirens sound in Israeli communities on the Gaza border

9:23 A.M. 19 hospitalized in Be'er Sheva after losing footing while running to shelter

Nineteen people were evacuated to Soroka hospital in Be'er Sheva as a result of losing their footing and falling over while running to shelter while sirens were sounding overnight. 16 were lightly injured.

Another three people suffered from anxiety attacks.

The hospital also said that 15 people are still hospitalized since the start of the conflict. (Almog Ben Zikri)

9:17 A.M. 15 arrested over involvement in Lod clashes

Open gallery view An Israeli artillery unit fires toward targets in Gaza Strip, on Thursday. Credit: Ariel Schalit/AP

Police arrested 15 people suspected of being involved in clashes in Lod. Upon entering the home of one of the suspects, police found a loaded weapon, according to police. Police also said that they seized nine Molotov cocktails and two firecrackers. (Josh Breiner)

9:03 A.M. Rocket fire resumes from Gaza

Sirens sound in Ashkelon and Ashdod as rocket fire resumes from Gaza. (Haaretz)

8:21 A.M. 11 killed in the West Bank in past 24 hours, Palestinian Health Ministry says

11 people have been killed in West Bank and 251 have been injured, according to the Palestinian Health Ministry. Of the 251 injured, 26 are in serious condition. (Jack Khoury)

8:18 A.M. 200 rockets fired in 12 hours into Israel, IDF says

From 7 P.M. Friday to 7 A.M. Saturday, 200 rockets were launched into Israeli territory and an additional 30 launches fell within the Gaza strip, the IDF says.

IDF Air defense soldiers intercepted mroe than 100 rockets, in accordance with protocol, the IDF added. (Almog Ben Zikri)

7:21 A.M. Rocket shrapnel hit building in Be'er Sheva

During Friday night's heavy rocket fire, some rocket shrapnel hit a building in Be'er Sheva. No one was injured. (Almog Ben Zikri)

Open gallery view A woman looks at a building hit by rocket fire in Ashkelon, on Thursday. Credit: Ilan Assayag

7:07 A.M. Rocket fire returns to Be'er Sheva

Rocket fire resumes above Be'er Sheva after three hours of quiet. The cities of Be'er Sheva, Ashdod and other communities in southern Israel were targeted by rocket fire from Gaza for most of Friday night and Saturday morning. (Haaretz)

6:35 A.M. Gaza death toll includes 31 children

The Gaza Ministry of Health has reported 126 deaths so far, including 31 children and teenagers and 20 women. (Jack Khoury)

6:26 A.M. 7 from same family killed in IDF attack in Gaza

Two women and five children, all members of the Abu Hatab family, were killed last night in an IDF attack on the Al-Shati refugee camp in the northern Gaza Strip, according to reports from Gaza.

A five-month-old baby is reportedly the only survivor of the assault. The Palestinians report that the baby was found in the rubble of the house with his mother dead, shielding him with her body.

(Jack Khoury)

6:21 A.M. Heavy rocket fire in the south during the night

A heavy barrage of rockets was fired during the night towards the south. There was direct damage to homes in Ashdod and Sderot, but there were no casualties.

Open gallery view Palestinian families after evacuating their homes east of Gaza City, tonight, due to heavy shelling by the Israeli military. Credit: MOHAMMED ABED / AFP

Rockets were fired at the Gaza Envelope, Sderot, Ashkelon, Be'er Sheva, Ashdod, Gan Yavne and many other localities in the area.

(Almog Ben Zakri)

6:20 A.M. IDF attacks in Gaza continued throughout the night

The IDF announced yesterday that it had attacked a number of Hamas targets, including rocket launching stations, the organization's senior office, homes of operatives and targets of the organization's naval force.

During the night, an IDF aircraft attacked a number of launchers and two Hamas squads, the IDF spokesman said. It was also reported that an IDF aircraft attacked a number of Hamas rocket launchers in Khan Yunis and Gaza City. (Yaniv Kubovitch)

6:15 A.M. Hezbollah operative crossed into Israel, shot by IDF

Citizens from Lebanon broke through the border fence in Metula yesterday, infiltrated Israel and set a fire. IDF tanks fired at them and, according to an army statement, tried to return them to Lebanese territory.

In Lebanon, it was reported that one of them was shot dead, and Hezbollah announced that he belonged to the organization. The killer was identified as 21-year-old Muhammad Tehan.

According to the IDF, the demonstration near the border fence was attended by about 20 people carrying Palestinian flags. Three of them cut the border fence and infiltrated Israeli territory, joined by four others, who started the fire. They withdrew after a tank fired two warning shots at them. The army said one of them was shot in the leg and returned wounded to Lebanese territory. (Jack Khoury)

3:03 A.M. Direct rocket hit to building in Ashdod

A rocket fired from the Gaza Strip hit a building in Ashdod. Magen David Adom emergency services reported that the apartment that was damaged on the sixth floor had three occupants, who were in a protected room and were not harmed.

Medical officials treated ten victims for anxiety, and evacuated two of them to the hospital. In the barrage of rockets towards the city, a factory in the port of Ashdod was also hit, causing a fire. MDA reported that there were no casualties in this incident either.

(Josh Breiner)

2:02 A.M. Morocco to send 40 tons of aid to Palestinians

Morocco's King Mohammed VI on Friday ordered 40 tons of aid for Palestinians to be shipped to the West Bank and Gaza following recent violence.

The aid includes food, medicine and blankets and will be carried by military aircrafts, the foreign ministry said in a statement.Morocco also denounced "the violent acts perpetrated in occupied Palestinian territories," and reiterated support for a two-state solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. (Reuters)

12:45 A.M. IDF says attacked head of Hamas security forces

The IDF announced that they attacked the head of Hamas security forces in the Gaza Strip. According to the announcement, an IDF aircraft attacked the operational office in Ramel of Tawfiq Abu Naim, the head of Hamas security forces, which served as a military compound. (Yaniv Kubovitch)

12:42 A.M. Sirens sound in Be'er Sheva

