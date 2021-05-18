Gaza Flare-up: 213 Gazans Killed in Fighting as Rocket Fire Renews in Israel's South

Fighting between Israel and Hamas escalated in what has become the heaviest flare-up since the 2014 Gaza War. At least 213 people were killed in the Gaza Strip, and 10 in Israel in the most intensive aerial exchanges in years.

On Saturday, an Israeli man was killed after a barrage of rocket fire targeted Tel Aviv and central Israel, shattering two days of calm in the region. Buildings and infrastructure have been damaged in several cities in central Israel and the IDF downed a media tower housing offices of Al Jazeera, The Associated Press, and other media outlets.

Israel carried out hundreds of air and several ground strikes in Gaza, but IDF troops did not enter Gaza as part of a ground invasion. Gazan militants have fired some 3,000 rockets at central and southern Israel since last Monday.

LIVE UPDATES

1:49 P.M. 19-year-old wounded by Gaza rocket shrapnel

A 19-year-old in the Gaza periphery was wounded by a rocket shrapnel in his upper body. He is now being treated at the Barzilai Medical Center. (Haaretz)

1:41 P.M. Israeli soldier lightly injured at Gaza border

An Israeli soldier was lightly injured by a mortar shell at the Erez border crossing to Gaza. (Haaretz)

1:26 P.M. 50 rockets fired at Gaza border communities

Fifty rockets from Gaza were fired at towns in the Eshkol Regional Council in the north-western Negev desert. One rocket damaged a barn after a direct hit, and another fell near a residential area. No injuries reported. (Haaretz)

1:12 P.M. Gaza death toll rises to 213, including 61 children

The health ministry in Gaza said the death toll from the hostilities that began last week has risen to 213, including 61 children, with a total of 1,442 people wounded. (Jack Khoury)

12:56 P.M. IDF attacks nine rocket launchers in Gaza

IDF said it identified and attacked nine underground rocket launchers in Gaza. (Haaretz)

12:30 P.M. Israel strikes three more homes of Hamas commanders in Gaza

The military said it had attacked the homes of another three Hamas commanders in Gaza, bringing the number of homes of senior Hamas commanders targeted by airstrikes in the previous 24 hours to 12. (Yaniv Kubovich)

12:08 P.M. IDF attacks Hamas anti-tank squad

The IDF said it attacked a Hamas anti-tank squad as well as a terror cell in Khan Yunis. (Yaniv Kubovich)

12:05 P.M. EU leaders to discuss Israel-Hamas cease-fire options

European Union foreign ministers are meeting Tuesday to discuss how to use the 27-nation bloc’s political clout to help diplomatic efforts to end the fighting between the Israeli armed forces and Palestinian militants.

Open gallery view Fire and smoke rise above buildings in Gaza City after IDF strike, May 2021. Credit: Anas BABA / AFP

The EU has been united in its calls for a ceasefire and the need for a political solution to end the latest conflict but the nations are divided over how best to help. No firm decisions involving threats of sanctions or other measures are likely from the ministers’ videoconference. (AP)

11:58 A.M. Rocket sirens sound in Gaza border communities after 6 hours of quiet

11:11 A.M. Israelis near Gaza border asked to stay close to shelters, protected spaces

The Eshkol Regional Council in the north-western Negev asked Israelis near the Gaza border to stay close to protected spaces and public shelters. (Almog Ben Zikri)

11:04 A.M. 840 rockets launched from Gaza at Ashkelon since last week

840 rockets have been fired at the southern Israeli city of Ashkelon since the conflict with Hamas erupted last Monday. 69 of those hit houses and buildings.

The Negev Region reported 860 rockets, and the city of Sderot had 270 rockets fired at it. 160 were fired at Be’er Sheva. (Almog Ben Zikri)

10:40 A.M. In first, Gaza logs no deaths from overnight Israeli strikes, but attacks to continue for 24 hours at least

Gaza health officials say they had no reports of Palestinians killed overnight in ongoing Israeli strikes, the first apparent reduction of casualties since fighting erupted on May 10. The intensity of Palestinian rocket attacks on Israel also waned between midnight and 10:00 A.M.

Open gallery view Israeli artillery fire toward Gaza, last week. Credit: Ohad Zwigenberg

The Israeli military's chief spokesman, Brigadier-General Hidai Zilberman, said it was continuing to operate in Gaza in accordance with a target list for the coming 24 hours.

"The IDF is not talking about a ceasefire. We're focussed on the firing," he told Army Radio. Gaza residents counted 60 Israeli strikes overnight. (Reuters)

10:08 A.M. IDF foils suspected terror attack in Hebron, 'neutralizes' suspect

IDF says it 'neutralized' a terrorist suspect who attempted to carry out an attack on soldiers in Hebron in the West Bank. The army says the suspect carried explosives, a gun and a knife. (Yaniv Kubovich)

9:30 A.M. Gaza death toll rises to 212

At least 212 Palestinians have been killed in the week of heavy airstrikes, including 61 children and 36 women, with more than 1,400 people wounded, according to the Gaza Health Ministry. (Reuters)

9:18 A.M. IDF shoots down drone near Jordanian border

IDF says it shot down a drone near its border with Jordan. (Yaniv Kubovich)

8:41 A.M. Gantz extends state of emergency in Lod for 48 hours

Open gallery view A car caught on fire following rocket shrapnel hit in Ashkelon, today. Credit: Ilan Assayag

Defense Minister Benny Gantz extends the state of emergency in the city of Lod for another 48 hours in light of recent riots. (Yaniv Kubovich)

7:30 A.M. 90 rockets launched from Gaza in past 12 hours

Ninety rockets were launched from Gaza at Israel in the past 12 hours, the IDF says. Twenty of those failed to make it across the border. (Haaretz)

7:03 A.M. IDF continues attacks in Gaza, says at least 150 Hamas, Islamic Jihad commanders killed so far

The Israeli army says it continued attacking Hamas posts overnight, including private homes of Hamas commanders and five headquarters. It also carried out 65 strikes on Hamas tunnels throughout the Gaza Strip.

In addition, the IDF spokesperson said at least 150 Hamas and Islamic Jihad commanders have been killed since the conflict erupted last week.

IDF says the attacks against Hamas targets will continue in the coming 12 hours. (Yaniv Kubovich)

6:05 A.M. Rocket sirens sounded in Gaza border communities

Sirens sounded in Nachal Oz and Ein HaShlosha around the Gaza border. (Haaretz)

5:31 A.M. Rocket sirens blare in southern Israel

Following a quiet night rocket sirens sounded in several Gaza border communities. (Haaretz)

4:00 A.M. House Democrats to ask Biden to halt U.S. arms sale to Israel pending review

Democrats on the House Foreign Affairs Committee will request the Biden administration to delay a $735 million sale of precision-guided missiles to Israel pending review, sources confirmed to Haaretz.

Democrats held an emergency meeting on the proposed sale, Haaretz learned, after the Washington Post reported the sale of weapons including Joint Direct Attack Munitions ("JDAM") kits that transform bombs into precision-guided missiles and Guided Bomb Unit-39s (GBU-39), a weapon developed for penetrating fortified facilities located deep underground. The U.S. Defense Department previously sold Israel 14,500 JDAMs in a $1.8 billion arms sale in 2015.

The State Department, required by law to provide a 15-day advance notification of any arms sale, originally provided official notice of the proposed sale on May 5 ahead of the recent round of violence. (Ben Samuels)

1:13 A.M. UNIFIL says the situation in the Lebanon-Israel border is now calm

United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon says coordinating with Lebanese armed forces in enhancing security control in southern Lebanon, has intensified patrols to prevent further incidents that endanger safety of local population. (Reuters)

12:30 A.M. Biden tells Netanyahu he supports cease-fire

The U.S. President Joe Biden spoke overnight Monday with Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu. The President reiterated his firm support for Israel’s right to defend itself against indiscriminate rocket attacks, a White House statement said.

Biden welcomed efforts to address intercommunal violence and to bring calm to Jerusalem. He encouraged Israel to make every effort to ensure the protection of innocent civilians. The two leaders discussed progress in Israel’s military operations against Hamas and other terrorist groups in Gaza, the statement added.

Moreover, Biden expressed his support for a ceasefire and discussed U.S. engagement with Egypt and other partners towards that end. The two leaders agreed that they and their teams would remain in close touch. (Ben Samuels)

MONDAY

11:44 P.M. Six rockets launched toward Israel from Lebanon, Israeli army says

The Israeli army has identified Monday six rocket launches toward northern Israel, the army said in a statement.

Army artillery forces responded with fire. (Yaniv Kubovich)

11:20 P.M. Sirens sound at Lebanon border

The Israeli army said that a siren had sounded in northern Israel, near the border with Lebanon, and that they were investigating.

Residents of Misgav, near the border, were instructed to stay in their homes. Residents also reported hearing explosions. Echoes of the explosions could be heard in nearby towns including Metula.

The head of the Upper Galilee Regional Council said, "A siren was heard in Misgav and we heard an explosion. We are speaking with the army about opening additional shelters in the area. For now, there are no changes to the guidelines." (Noa Shpigel)

11:15 P.M. Rocket barrage targets Ashkelon and surrounding area

11:00 P.M. Sirens sound in Sderot, Sha'ar HaNegev Regional Council

10:25 P.M. Jordan's king says 'provocative' Israeli actions led to escalation

Jordan's king, in a call with the United Nations' secretary-general, said the "recurrent provocative Israeli actions against Palestinians have led to the ongoing escalation, pushing the region towards more tension," the royal court wrote on Twitter on Monday.

King Abdullah said the "international community must shoulder its responsibility, move actively to stop Israeli violations in Jerusalem, aggression on Gaza," adding that, "he has always warned against altering the historical and legal status quo in Jerusalem," according to the royal court. (Reuters)

10:07 P.M. Rockets that landed in Sderot hit playpark, factory

The two rockets that landed in Sderot in the previous barrage had hit a factory in the city's industrial zone and a playpark. There are no casaulties. (Almog Ben Zikri)

10:05 P.M. Sirens sound in Sderot, Gaza border communities

9:50 P.M. Two rockets land in Sderot

The Sderot Municipality said that two rockets exploded within the city, and it is not yet known whether there are casaulties. Earlier reports said four rockets had hit the city.

Residents have been instructed to remain in their shelters and not to approach the impact sites. (Almog Ben Zikri)

9:47 P.M. Netanyahu: We will continue to strike terror targets

In a statement, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said that he has finished his situational assessment at IDF headquarters, and that he approved military plans along with the defense minister, the chief of staff, and the heads of the National Security Council, the Shin Bet and the Mossad.

"The instructions are to continue to strike terror targets," a statement from the prime minister said. "The IDF does that well; today it assassinated another senior commander of the Islamic Jihad, we hit Hamas' naval unit and we continue to strike underground, with Hamas' 'subway' and other targets. We will continue to do everything needed in order to restore calm and security for all of Israel's citizens." (Jonathan Lis)

9:40 P.M. Sirens sound in Sderot and Sha'ar Hanegev Regional Council (Almog Ben Zikri)

9:38 P.M. One dead following Israeli army shooting in the West Bank, Palestinians say

The Palestinian Health Ministry said Monday that the Israeli army has shot and killed one person in the al-Arroub refugee camp in the West Bank. (Jack Khoury)

9:21 P.M. Israeli foreign minister thanks Blinken for his 'full support'

Foreign Minister Gabi Ashkenazi wrote on Twitter that he finished speaking with U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken. "I thanked him for the way he condemned Hamas' terror activities and his full backing of Israel's right to defend itself, mainly for the American support today at the United Nations Security Council," he wrote.

"I emphasized to him that Israel will continue to act against the Hamas terror organization until calm returns to the communities in Israel's south and center," he wrote.

"The entire international community must condemn Hamas, which uses its citizens as a human shield and operates under the cover of the population of the Gaza Strip." (Jonathan Lis)

9:11 P.M. Sirens sound in Gaza border communities

Barrage fired from Gaza at Netivot and Sdot Negev Council.

9:01 P.M. France's Macron says to work with Jordan, Egypt leaders on Israel-Gaza ceasefire, talks

France's president said on Monday he would in the coming days work with Egypt's president and Jordan's king on a concrete proposal for a ceasefire and a possible path to discussions between Israel and the Palestinians.

Speaking at a news conference, Emmanuel Macron also said he would bring up the bombing by Israeli warplanes of a building that housed media outlets in Gaza when he next speaks to Israel's prime minister. (Reuters)

Open gallery view Israeli anti-rocket system intecepts rockets fired from Gaza, today. Credit: Ohad Zwigenberg