Former Chief Justice Meir Shamgar, Who Helped Shape Israeli Law, Dies at 94

Meir Shamgar, the seventh chief justice of Israel's Supreme Court, died Friday at the age of 94. Shamgar helped shape the character of the Israeli legal system and was a key figure who laid the cornerstones of Israeli law.

Shamgar held a number of senior positions in law enforcement and the Israeli legal system and left his mark on each one. When he served as Chief Military Advocate, between 1961 and 1968, he coined the term "the territories" and stated that Palestinians are allowed to petition the High Court.

While serving as attorney general, from 1968 to 1975, Shamgar strengthened the powers and independence of the office.

When he was appointed as a High Court justice in 1975 – and even more so when he was appointed president of Israel in 1983 – Shamgar cemented the status of the High Court and led it through a period full of security, political and social tensions.