'Foreign Minister Would Suit Me': The 'Tinder Swindler' Mulls Political Future

Shimon Hayut, the so-called “Tinder Swindler” who allegedly defrauded a series of women he met on the popular dating app out of hundreds of thousands of dollars, said that sees a possible future for himself in politics, declaring that his ambition is to become Israel’s top diplomat.

In an interview with Channel 13 aired on Tuesday, following the release of a Netflix documentary about his crimes, Hayut appeared unrepentant, stating that “money is no longer an issue, thank God. I want to get into politics.”

“From here on it’s only up,” the 31-year old Israeli said, explaining that his damaged reputation has made him largely immune to negative campaigning.

Channel 13's interview with Hayut.

“I love the state of Israel. Maybe the position of foreign minister would suit me. Why not? I speak excellent English,” he said, adding that he could even see himself as prime minister one day. “To start at one point and then advance further is possible,” he declared.

Hayut, under the alias Simon Leviev, masqueraded as the son of Russian-Israeli diamond dealer Lev Leviev as he wined and dined Scandinavian women, proclaiming his love and commitment before convincing them to give him money which he said he needed to escape his “enemies.”

Hayut was arrested and jailed in Finland for his crimes, which amounted to a Ponzi scheme as he stole from one woman to support a lavish lifestyle with the next. But after his release, he allegedly carried on in the same way until a handful of victims linked up with each other and with Norwegian journalists to reveal his scam.

As a result of their intervention, Hayut – son of Yohanan Hayut, chief rabbi of El Al, Israel's national airline – was arrested in Greece and returned to Israel, where he was wanted on years-old fraud charges. He was sentenced to 15 months in prison but served only five before being released early during the COVID-19 pandemic.