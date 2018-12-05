Following Women's Protests, Netanyahu Vows to Implement Domestic Violence Prevention Plan

A demonstration against domestic violence in Tel Aviv on December 4, 2018. The protest sign in the foreground reads: "We all bleed in the color red."

In the wake of Tuesday's women's nationwide demonstrations regarding the problem of domestic violence, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu told a ministerial meeting on the subject on Wednesday that his government is committed to implementing an existing plan to address the problem that has not been funded.

The protests, which were prompted by the murder last week of two teenagers in apparent cases of domestic violence, centered on the demand that the government allocate 250 million shekels ($67 million) in funding for the domestic violence prevention program, which already received ministerial approval.

Noting that there is funding available that is not being spent, the prime minister said he was "asking for results, both for the victim and the perpetrator," and added: "[We] need to extend compassion and assistance and a supportive shoulder to abused women. The state needs to willingly provide this assistance and on the other hand extend a fist in the face to these abusive men or abusive husbands. There needs to be both at the same time," he said.

Stating that violence against women is "terrorism in every respect," the prime minister said terrorism is not only addressed by dealing with the victim. "We need to treat the victims, but it would never occur to anyone that we would fight terrorism without dealing with the terrorists."

A plan to address domestic violence was approved in July 2017, three years after an inter-ministerial committee was convened on the subject, but funding for it was never allocated. The national day of protest was prompted by allegations that authorities have failed to adequately address violence against women, and was sparked in particular by the deaths last week of Yara Ayoub, 16, in the north and Silvana Tzegai, a 13-year-old Eritrean asylum seeker, in Tel Aviv. A total of 24 women and girls have been killed in Israel this year.