Folk Concert in Jerusalem Pays Tribute to Bob Dylan and Leonard Cohen

THAT’S ALL FOLK: The musical trio of Maya Johanna, Gabriella Lewis and Shay Tochner will be taking their audience on a “special acoustic musical journey going from the old time British, Irish and Scottish folk into the heart of the American contemporary folk and country music,” in Jerusalem on Monday evening. “The program is a mix of songs from the ongoing regular programs, and will include a tribute to early recordings by Bob Dylan, Leonard Cohen, and Simon and Garfunkel. Johanna and Lewis provide the lead vocals, with Lewis adding piano and flute, while Tochner plays guitar and harmonica. RSVP by phone or text message to Philippa Bacal at 054-752-1239, when more details about the specific location will be available.

WHAM BAM, THANK YOU SLAM: With the holiday season behind us, it’s time to return to the old routines — and that means the beginning of the slam season for poetry fans. This Sunday evening, several Jerusalem wordsmiths will participate in the October Jerusalem Poetry Slam, hosted by Rachel Stomel at Off the Wall Comedy Theater. This month’s crop includes Yehudit Jessica Singer, Nomi Bromberg, Ariel Augenbraun Blacher, Gilad Zinman, Becky Bierman, Anton Goodman, Juls Elle and Sadie Lynn. There will be two rounds of spoken English-language poetry judged by five randomly selected members of the audience. There will also be a performance by rapper Kosha Dillz. For more info, visit the Jerusalem Slam Poetry page on Facebook.

TAXING SITUATION: While many Israeli immigrants like to mark the anniversary of their arrival, the 10-year mark has extra significance because it also changes their tax situation. In order to help immigrants in southern Israel manage that transitional period, the immigrant support organization Nefesh B’Nefesh is offering a special workshop featuring accountant Ron Zalben in Be’er Sheva on Monday. “A lot of things we do are usually geared for hand holding or instructional for their acclimation in Israel,” said NBN’s Racheli Adler, explaining why NBN is hosting the event. “We’ve heard that people who have been around longer want a lecture that is more relevant to them.” Adler, a native of Teaneck, New Jersey, noted the immigrant community is smaller in the south, “so we want to provide a space where you can be with olim who are experiencing what you are experiencing.” For more info, visit the Nefesh B'Nefesh website.

