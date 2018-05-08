Five Must Reads Ahead of Trump's Announcement on the Iran Nuclear Deal

U.S. President Donald Trump speaks to the press as he arrives at Dallas Love Field Airport, Texas, May 4, 2018.

U.S. President Donald Trump said Monday he will announce Tuesday at 9 P.M. Israel time (2 P.M. EST) whether the U.S. is pulling out of the landmark 2015 nuclear accord reached with Iran.

For all you need to know ahead of his decision, here are five of our most pertinent stories in recent weeks.

1. Explained: What happens if Trump pulls out of the Iran nuclear deal

What would the U.S. gain by pulling out of the agreement and how might Iran react? An explainer

2. From doomsday to delay: 5 scenarios ahead of Trump’s decision

Iran's President Hassan Rouhani speaks at a military paradenear Tehran, Iran on April 18, 2018. Ebrahim Noroozi/AP

From Trump signing another sanctions waiver to Tehran resuming uranium enrichment, Anshel Pfeffer lays out the potential outcomes – all the way up to war

3. Donald Trump is about to put Israel in immediate danger

Netanyahu has convinced Trump that leaving the deal protects Israel. But the U.S. walking out means a full-on Israel-Iran war becomes far more likely, argues Michael J. Koplow, the policy director of the Israel Policy Forum

4. Israel hopes Trump scrapping deal could lead to Tehran regime change

Israel is being cautious, writes Amos Harel, enabling operations to remain below the threshold of war even though it knows it might be subjected to retaliation at some point

5. WATCH: 'It was never Obama's Iran deal or war. That's not Trump's choice either'

Dr. Emily Landau, an expert on nuclear proliferation in the Middle East, claims that Iran's threats to pull out of the deal if Trump tries to renegotiate it are exaggerated – the deal has been great for Iran