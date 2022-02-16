Erdogan Welcomes Israeli President's Planned Visit as Envoys in Region

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Wednesday that Turkey is looking forward to a visit from Israeli President Isaac Herzog, which is expected in March, after several years of strained Israel-Turkey ties.

The Turkish Daily Sabah reported Erdogan's comments, which he gave during a visit to the United Arab Emirates. "We had positive phone conversations with the president of Israel, Mr. Herzog, on various occasions," the newspaper quoted him as saying. "He is expected to visit our country in March. Of course, we welcome this visit. Hopefully, taking such a step after a long hiatus will be good for Turkey-Israel relations."

In advance of the president's trip, a delegation of senior Turkish officials, including Presidential Spokesperson Ibrahim Kalin and Deputy Foreign Minister Sedat Onal, is currently visiting Israel and the Palestinian territories.

The Turkish officials are first meeting with Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas in Ramallah, and they will later meet with Israeli officials, including senior figures from the Foreign Ministry and the president's office.

The Israeli statement noted that this was a reciprocal visit after Alon Ushpiz, the Foreign Ministry's director general, visited Turkey in December to discuss plans for Herzog’s visit to Ankara.

Erdogan, who has made closer ties with Israel a priority in recent months, spoke over the phone with Herzog four times so far. The most recent conversation took place a little more than a week ago, when Herzog called the Turkish premier after the latter tested positive for COVID.

The two countries expelled their ambassadors in 2018 after a bitter falling-out. Ties have remained tense since, with Ankara condemning Israel's occupation of the West Bank and its policy toward Palestinians, while Israel has called on Turkey to drop support for the militant Palestinian group Hamas which rules Gaza.

However, Turkey has been working to repair its strained ties with regional powers as part of a charm offensive launched in 2020.