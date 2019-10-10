Elon Gold Headlines Comedy for Koby Shows in Israel

COMEDY GOLD: Comedy for Koby will be hosting a special tour during Sukkot featuring Elon Gold. “Elon is one of the top comics in the United States and is increasingly well-known around the world,” said LA-based comedian and Comedy for Koby founder Avi Liberman. “For these Sukkot specials when we feature one comic on stage, I look for those acts with particularly strong Jewish material — so Elon was a no-brainer.” The first two shows in Jerusalem are sold out, but tickets remain for Herzliya next Wednesday, Beit Shemesh Thursday and the final Jerusalem show on October 19. All proceeds support The Koby Mandell Foundation’s programs that benefit bereaved children and families. For tickets, visit the comedyforkoby website. The foundation will also be hosting an exhibition of mosaic art created by bereaved mothers and widows through its emotional support program in Jerusalem. For more info, call 02-648-3758.

LOTS FOR SUKKOT: A number of English-speaking immigrant groups are offering a variety of family-oriented activities for the intermediate days of Sukkot. AACI, the Association of Americans and Canadians in Israel, will hold its annual Sukkot walking tours in Jerusalem next Wednesday and Friday, featuring guides Moshe Kahan, Dani Barkai and Ruth S. Frank. Visit the AACI website for details or call 02-566-1181.

Meanwhile, Telfed, the South African Zionist federation, has a fun family day planned for South Africans and Australians living in Israel, which will take place at Kibbutz Nir Eliyahu next Thursday. There will be touch rugby, old school party games, pita making and a petting zoo to entertain kids and adults alike. The head of Telfed’s events committee is Peter Bailey. RSVP to 09-790-7805. Additionally, the Jerusalem municipality is holding an art tour in English. For more info, email caijinfo@gmail.com.

EMBRACING POETRY: The Israel Association of Writers in English is holding a poetry and short story evening in Jerusalem next Thursday, hosted by Michael and Ruth Kagan in their sukkah (weather permitting). “As treasurer of the IAWE and a poet, I’ve had over many years events in my sukkah, some interfaith,” said Michael Kagan, who is originally from England. “This year, authors will read from their own work.” The theme is “The Embrace,” he added, “so we will have the love side that the sukkah represents, the coming together of the ‘hag ha’asif’ and how it reveals itself in poetry.” He added that 10 writers are lined up, but it will be open mic so members of the public are also invited to bring along their own works to read. Space is limited. For more info, email Michael at michael@mlkagan.com.

Rank and File was compiled by Steven Klein.

