Ex-Defense Minister Ya'alon Attacked for Going on 'Political Shopping Spree' but Being Rejected

Former Israeli chief of staff Benny Gantz and his electoral ally, former defense minister Moshe Ya'alon in Tel Aviv, January 29, 2019

Former Defense Minister was accused Saturday of making several failed attempts to join different political parties ahead of the Israeli election slated for April 9.

Yesh Atid lawmaker Meir Cohen said that Ya'alon, who announced two months ago that he was launching his own party before joining forces with Benny Gantz, actually tried to join Yesh Atid but his demands were not met by party chairman Yair Lapid.

"I don't want to tell you about the embarrassing shopping spree of Boogie [Moshe Ya'alon] around all the parties," Cohen said while addressing the crowds at a cultural event in the southern Israeli city of Be'er Sheva.

Cohen's claims came in response to a statement by Ya'alon that Lapid should not be number one in a potential merger between Yesh Atid and the Gantz-headed Hosen L'Yisrael.

Cohen continued to go after Ya'alon, calling the ex-defense minister a "junior politician" and claiming that had he gotten what he wanted from Lapid, "he would have followed him around everywhere he goes."

As for the possible merge between Hosen L'Yisrael and Yesh Atid – which according to polls would receive 36 seats in Knesset – Cohen said that he believes Lapid should lead the party bloc.

Hosen L'Yisrael responded: "It's a pitty that people in Yesh Atid are spreading lies… We hope Cohen understands that there's a future in merges, not in lies."