Trump Takes to Instagram to Endorse Netanyahu Campaign Billboard – Featuring Himself

U.S. President Donald Trump took to Instagram on Tuesday to express his support for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, reposting a picture that the premier posted on his own account which features a campaign billboard in which he is seen smiling and shaking hands with Trump.

The billboard reads: "Netanyahu. In Another League," and is the latest instance in which the Israeli prime minister boasted of his connection with Trump as part of his election campaign ahead of the April 9 ballot.

Another such display of the Netanyahu-Trump ties recently emerged in the form of a campaign video that showed Netanyahu declaring at a cabinet meeting that the U.S. embassy must be moved to Jerusalem, and ended with Trump announcing the Jerusalem embassy's official opening.

Trump's hardline stances on Iran, the Palestinians, and the embassy move have earned him fans in Israel - one of the few nations where Trump ties help rather than hinder in the political arena. Netanyahu has been relying heavily on the idea that the prime minister's connection with and influence on the president can't be matched by another candidate.

This Instagram endorsement isn't the first time that Trump has backed Netanyahu in an election. In 2013, Trump released a video calling the prime minister "a terrific guy" and a "terrific leader" for Israel. “He’s a winner, he’s highly respected, he’s highly thought of by all."