Test Yourself: Are You an Israel Election News Junkie?

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at the Cybertech 2019 conference in Tel Aviv, January 29, 2019.

The Israeli election are progressing at a breakneck pace. Parties dissolve ties, add dark horses to their slates and release eyebrow-raising campaign videos every day. It's a lot to keep up with. But if you do, this quiz is for you.

Who joined which party? Who's merging with whom? And just how tall is Benny Gantz? This is your chance to prove you're an Israeli elections wiz. Good luck!

skip - Daniel elex vid

Daniel elex vid - דלג

skip - Election quiz

Let's see how well you're keeping up with Israel election news

Stay up to date: Sign up to our newsletter Email * Please enter a valid email address Sign up Please wait… Thank you for signing up. We've got more newsletters we think you'll find interesting. Click here Oops. Something went wrong. Please try again later. Try again Thank you, The email address you have provided is already registered. Close