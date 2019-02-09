Habayit Hayehudi and Orly Levi-Abekasis Won’t Make It Into the Next Knesset, Poll Finds
‘Meet the Press’ poll shows 36 seats for a party of Gantz, Lapid and Gabi Ashkenazi, while Likud maintains 32 seats with or without a unified opponent
A poll conducted for the “Meet the Press” television show found that if the April 9 election was held today, Orly Levi-Abekasis’ Gesher party and Habayit Hayehudi would not receive enough votes to pass the electoral threshold.
The poll, released Saturday evening, shows that if Benny Gantz’s Hosen L’Yisrael party joins up with Yair Lapid’s Yesh Atid — and former Israel Defense Forces chief of staff Gabi Asheknazi joins too – they will win 36 Knesset seats, the most of any party. But in doing so they will only switch one seat from the right-wing bloc to the center-left.
Poll results – if Hosen L'Yisrael, Yesh Atid and Gabi Ashkenazi unite
Hosen L’Yisrael, Yesh Atid and Gabi Ashkenazi: 36
Likud: 32
Hayamin Hehadash: 8
United Torah Judaism: 7
Ta’al 7
Shas 6
Labor 5
Joint List 5
Meretz 5
Kulanu 5
Yisrael Beiteinu 4
Habayit Hayehudi and Gesher do not pass the electoral threshold.
Poll results – if Hosen Le’Yisrael, Yesh Atid and Gabi Ashkenazi do not unite
Likud: 32
Hosen L’Yisrael 22
Yesh Atid 11
Hayamin Hehadash: 8
United Torah Judaism: 7
Labor 7
Ta’al 7
Shas 6
Joint List 5
Meretz 5
Kulanu 5
Yisrael Beiteinu 5
Habayit Hayehudi and Gesher do not pass the electoral threshold.
The poll was conducted on February 7 by Midgam and 503 people were surveyed as a representative sample of the voting population. The maximum sampling error for the poll is 4.4 percent.
