Habayit Hayehudi and Orly Levi-Abekasis Won’t Make It Into the Next Knesset, Poll Finds

Orly Levi-Abekasis, head of the newly-formed Gesher party, quit as an MK for the Yisrael Beiteinu party in 2016 and has since sat as an independent one-woman faction

A poll conducted for the “Meet the Press” television show found that if the April 9 election was held today, Orly Levi-Abekasis’ Gesher party and Habayit Hayehudi would not receive enough votes to pass the electoral threshold.

The poll, released Saturday evening, shows that if Benny Gantz’s Hosen L’Yisrael party joins up with Yair Lapid’s Yesh Atid — and former Israel Defense Forces chief of staff Gabi Asheknazi joins too – they will win 36 Knesset seats, the most of any party. But in doing so they will only switch one seat from the right-wing bloc to the center-left.

Poll results – if Hosen L'Yisrael, Yesh Atid and Gabi Ashkenazi unite

Hosen L’Yisrael, Yesh Atid and Gabi Ashkenazi: 36

Likud: 32

Hayamin Hehadash: 8

United Torah Judaism: 7

Ta’al 7

Shas 6

Labor 5

Joint List 5

Meretz 5

Kulanu 5

Yisrael Beiteinu 4

Habayit Hayehudi and Gesher do not pass the electoral threshold.

Poll results – if Hosen Le’Yisrael, Yesh Atid and Gabi Ashkenazi do not unite

Likud: 32

Hosen L’Yisrael 22

Yesh Atid 11

Hayamin Hehadash: 8

United Torah Judaism: 7

Labor 7

Ta’al 7

Shas 6

Joint List 5

Meretz 5

Kulanu 5

Yisrael Beiteinu 5

Habayit Hayehudi and Gesher do not pass the electoral threshold.

The poll was conducted on February 7 by Midgam and 503 people were surveyed as a representative sample of the voting population. The maximum sampling error for the poll is 4.4 percent.