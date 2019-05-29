Leading Arab Party Leader Makes Knesset Laugh Mocking Netanyahu's Coalition Overtures
Poking fun at PM's promises to lawmakers as he attempts to form a coalition at the last minute, Ayman Odeh jokes that he was offered 'full withdrawal from the occupied territories' and 'equal rights to Arabs'
Hadash Chairman Ayman Odeh brought laughter to a tense evening in the Knesset on Wednesday evening as he poked fun of last-minute promises Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu made as he scrambled to form a coalition.
"I have a dramatic announcement and I apologize to my fellow MKs that I didn't let you know ahead of time," the Arab lawmaker told the Knesset as they waited for a vote on dissolving the Knesset, which would send Israel to a new election.
"Seven minutes ago Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu spoke to me and he said he is willing to withdraw from the occupied territories and also to cancel the nation-state law, and that he supports not only civil equality but also national equality, and that he's willing to recognize the Nakba and fix the historical wrong – in return for the immunity law," he continued to audible laughter, referencing the prime minister's efforts to pass legislation that would prevent him from being indicted for corruption.
"And I had no time to consult with you! And I'm looking at the clock and wondering when I have to get back to him."
Earlier, it emerged Netanyahu had offered the defense portfolio to Labor Chairman Avi Gabbay in order to tempt him into entering a coalition amid frantic efforts to reach the one additional seat required for a majority in the Knesset.
Want to enjoy 'Zen' reading - with no ads and just the article? Subscribe todaySubscribe now