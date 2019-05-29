Leading Arab Party Leader Makes Knesset Laugh Mocking Netanyahu's Coalition Overtures

Hadash Chairman Ayman Odeh brought laughter to a tense evening in the Knesset on Wednesday evening as he poked fun of last-minute promises Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu made as he scrambled to form a coalition.

"I have a dramatic announcement and I apologize to my fellow MKs that I didn't let you know ahead of time," the Arab lawmaker told the Knesset as they waited for a vote on dissolving the Knesset, which would send Israel to a new election.

"Seven minutes ago Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu spoke to me and he said he is willing to withdraw from the occupied territories and also to cancel the nation-state law, and that he supports not only civil equality but also national equality, and that he's willing to recognize the Nakba and fix the historical wrong – in return for the immunity law," he continued to audible laughter, referencing the prime minister's efforts to pass legislation that would prevent him from being indicted for corruption.

"And I had no time to consult with you! And I'm looking at the clock and wondering when I have to get back to him."

Earlier, it emerged Netanyahu had offered the defense portfolio to Labor Chairman Avi Gabbay in order to tempt him into entering a coalition amid frantic efforts to reach the one additional seat required for a majority in the Knesset.