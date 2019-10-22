Israeli President to Task Gantz With Forming Government on Wednesday

President Reuven Rivlin will give Kahol Lavan Chairman Benny Gantz the mandate to form a coalition on Wednesday night, the President's Residence announced Tuesday evening.

Following Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's announcement Monday night that he is unable to form a government and that he is returning the mandate to the president, Knesset factions convened Tuesday evening to discuss allowing Gantz the opportunity to try to establish a coalition.

The president will present Gantz with the mandate during a live ceremony at 8 P.M. on Wednesday night.

Responding to the president's decision, Avigdor Lieberman's Yisrael Beiteinu party stated that it will not recommend any candidate to form a government. The party reiterated its position that it will support only a broad national unity government.

Gantz will have 28 days to form a coalition, and should he fail to do so, the Knesset would have the authority to propose a candidate to the president within 21 days. At this point Rivlin will have the option of declaring that he was unable to find a different candidate to form a government – and the Knesset will dissolve itself and new election will be held three months later, at the end of February.