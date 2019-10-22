Israeli President to Task Gantz With Forming Government on Wednesday

Kahol Lavan leader and Netanyahu rival Benny Gantz will have 28 days to try to establish a governing coalition after the PM announced he could not

Kahol Lavan Chairman Benny Gantz attending the funeral of Meir Shamgar in Jerusalem on October 22, 2019.
President Reuven Rivlin will give Kahol Lavan Chairman Benny Gantz the mandate to form a coalition on Wednesday night, the President's Residence announced Tuesday evening.

Following Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's announcement Monday night that he is unable to form a government and that he is returning the mandate to the president, Knesset factions convened Tuesday evening to discuss allowing Gantz the opportunity to try to establish a coalition.

The president will present Gantz with the mandate during a live ceremony at 8 P.M. on Wednesday night.

Responding to the president's decision, Avigdor Lieberman's Yisrael Beiteinu party stated that it will not recommend any candidate to form a government. The party reiterated its position that it will support only a broad national unity government.

Gantz will have 28 days to form a coalition, and should he fail to do so, the Knesset would have the authority to propose a candidate to the president within 21 days. At this point Rivlin will have the option of declaring that he was unable to find a different candidate to form a government – and the Knesset will dissolve itself and new election will be held three months later, at the end of February.

  1. 1