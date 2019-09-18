A Look Back at Netanyahu's History of Schticks at the UN General Assembly

This article was originally published in September 2018 ahead of Netanyahu's UNGA speech and republished upon news Netanyahu would miss the general assembly this year

The world's continued interest in the Israeli-Palestinian conflict translates to our envoys at the United Nations getting more attention paid to them than most. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, no stranger to the organization for which he served as the Israeli ambassador from 1984 to 1988, doesn't like to take that attention for granted, frequently resorting to schticks to make his points.

skip - Netanyahu and his shtiks at the UN

Who could forget the Acme-style bomb of 2012 to represent the impending danger of the Iranian nuclear threat? That was impressively interactive, as Netanyahu colored it in live.

Three years before that, protesting then-Iranian President Mahmoud Ahmadinejad's Holocaust denial, the premier showed up with plans for the Nazis' Auschwitz-Birkenau concentration camp, signed by Heinrich Himmler himself.

In 2014, Netanyahu's gimmick was more mundane: an enlarged photograph of a rocket launcher alongside children in Gaza. But the following year, the prime minister perhaps appreciated that he had relied too heavily on visual shtikery and tried a more performative experience: a 44-second silence to protest the world's silence on threats to the Jewish people.