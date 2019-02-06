Gantz-Lapid Bloc Would Tie With Netanyahu's Likud, Poll Shows

Benny Gantz is embraced by a supporter during an electoral campaign tour, Rishon Letzion, February 1, 2019.

If the general election was held today, the Labor Party would win only six seats, while Finance Minister Moshe Kahlon's Kulanu would barely clear the electoral threshold with four seats, according to the latest poll by Israel's public broadcaster, Kan.

The Likud maintains its lead with 32 seats, followed by Benny Gantz's Hosen L'Yisrael with 22 seats and Yair Lapid's Yesh Atid with 11 seats. The poll indicated that the Gesher party, headed by former Yisrael Beiteinu MK Orli Levy-Abekasis, would fail to make it into the Knesset.

The pollsters also pitched hypothetical alliances to potential voters. If former chief of staff Gabi Ashkenazi would join Hosen L'Yisrael, Likud's lead would shrink from 32 to 28, while Yesh Atid would slip to seven seats. However, if Gantz and Lapid would run together, their unified party would fetch 35 seats.

The poll run by Direct Polls was conducted among a representative sampling of 718 adult Jewish and Arab Israelis. The margin of error is 4.2 percent.

Full results

Likud: 32

Hosen L'Yisrael: 22

Yesh Atid: 11

Hayamin Hehadash: 7

Taal: 7

Joint List: 6

Labor: 6

United Torah Judaism: 6

Shas: 5

Habayit Hayehudi: 5

Yisrael Beiteinu: 5

Kulanu: 4

Meretz: 4