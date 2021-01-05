Israel Election Poll: Minor Gains for anti-Netanyahu Bloc, Tel Aviv Mayor Fails to Takeoff

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s Likud party has lost some support, according to a Channel 12 News poll published on Tuesday, going from 28 Knesset seats in a previous poll to 27.

Channel 12 News poll, January 5 Likud 27 New Hope 18 Yamina 14 Yesh Atid-Telem 13 Joint List 10 Shas 8 UTJ 8 The Israelis 6 Yisrael Beiteinu 6 Meretz 5 Kahol Lavan 5

Meanwhile, former Likud lawmaker Gideon Sa’ar’s party, New Hope, is projected to gain a seat, taking it to 18 out of 120 Knesset seats.

Naftali Bennett’s Yamina, according to the poll, would be the Knesset’s third-largest party with 14 seats, followed by Yair Lapid’s Yesh Atid with 13.

The poll gives Tel Aviv Mayor Ron Huldai’s The Israelis party six seats, two down from the previous poll, released last week, while Benny Gantz’s Kahol Lavan, which has seen many of its senior members leaving for other parties over the past week, is projected five seats.

The Arab-majority four-way alliance Joint List continues its decline in the polls, with 10 projected seats.

Israelis will return to the polls for the fourth time in two years on March 23.

Labor, according to the poll, doesn’t pass the 3.25-percent electoral threshold, nor does the newly formed party of leading economist Yaron Zelekha.

The former right-hand man of Yair Lapid, Ofer Shelah, who broke from Yesh Atid to form his own party, Tnufa, also did not pass the electoral threshold.

Far-right party Habayit Hayehudi also did not pass the quorum, as its chairman Rafi Peretz announced earlier on Tuesday that he will be exiting politics.

The Channel 12 News poll included responses from 500 registered voters, with a four percent margin of error.