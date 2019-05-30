After Netanyahu Fails to Form Government, Israel to Hold New Election

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and MKs at the vote to dissolve the Knesset, May 30, 2019.

After Prime Minister Netanyahu failed to form a governing coalition by the deadline, the Knesset voted Wednesday night to dissolve itself and hold an election once again, just seven weeks after the previous one.

Israelis will return to the polls on September 17, two weeks before Netanyahu's pre-indictment hearing on a series of corruption charges against him on October 2 and 3.

Coalition negotiations had been in a deadlock, caused by friction between Yisrael Beiteinu Chairman Avigdor Lieberman and the Hassidic faction of ultra-Orthodox party United Torah Judaism. At the source is the draft bill Lieberman submitted last term, which would require yeshiva students, who are currently exempt from Israel's otherwise mandatory conscription, to draft to the Israeli military.

Lieberman's condition for joining the coalition was that the draft law pass as-is, whereas UTJ would not join if the law was not amended. Netanyahu failed to mediate between them before the deadline given to him by the president, making it impossible for him to form a coalition.

Lieberman and Netanyahu traded barbs on social media and in Knesset, each blaming the other for the impasse.

Likud MK Miki Zohar spearheaded the bill to dissolve the Knesset, whose passage enabled the government to circumvent the possibility of President Reuven Rivlin giving the mandate to form a government to a different candidate.

In the upcoming election, most parties are likely to keep the same slates they ran with during April's election. Likud has already decided not to hold another primary, keeping its composition unchanged with the exception of four Kulanu representatives that Likud added to its slate. Labor, though, will hold a primary once again.



Jonathan Lis, Chaim Levinson, Aaron Rabinowitz and Jack Khoury contributed to this article.