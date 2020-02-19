Gantz's Party Gains Two-seat Lead Over Netanyahu's in Latest Election Poll

Benny Gantz's Kahol Lavan party would get two seats more than Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's Likud if elections were held on Wednesday, according to a Channel 12 poll.

The poll shows Kahol Lavan getting 35 out of the Knesset's 120 seats, with 33 going to Likud.

skip - Haaretz Weekly Ep. 63

Haaretz Weekly Ep. 63 Haaretz

According to the survey, the country's third election in a year on March 2 could again be inconclusive, with the parties that Netanyahu previously managed to get on board to try and form a coalition getting a combined 56 seats – five short of a majority.

The poll also projects 13 seats for the Joint List alliance of Arab-led parties; nine for the Labor-Gesher-Meretz left-wing alliance; eight each for the Shas and United Torah Judaism ultra-Orthodox parties; seven for Avigdor Lieberman's Yisrael Beiteinu; and seven for the right-wing alliance Yamina.

The Kahanist party Otzma Yehudit is projected to get 1.6 percent of the vote, below the 3.25 percent threshold required to enter the Knesset.

The poll was conducted on February 19 by the Midgam Institute, headed by Mano Geva. Its sample size is 503 and has a margin of error of 4.4 percent.