Haaretz - back to home page
LOG INSUBSCRIBE NOWSubscribe now

In the News

Israeli Coalition Talks | Netanyahu, Far-right Party Make Breakthrough in Coalition Talks

Smotrich's Religious Zionism party agrees to Netanyahu's request to appoint a temporary speaker to Israel's parliament, inching the parties closer to establishing a government

Michael Hauser Tov
Michael Hauser Tov
Send in e-mailSend in e-mail
Head of Religious Zionism, Bezalel Smotrich heading to a meeting with Netanyahu in November.
Head of Religious Zionism, Bezalel Smotrich heading to a meeting with Netanyahu in November.Credit: Ohad Zwigenberg
Michael Hauser Tov
Michael Hauser Tov

Benjamin Netanyayu's Likud party and the far-right Religious Zionism party are on the verge of signing a coalition agreement, the two parties revealed on Tuesday in a joint statement, bringing Netanyahu closer to establishing a government after weeks of difficult negotiations with his coalition partners.

According to the statement issued by the parties, they have reached understandings on most of the details in the agreement. Now that the formation of a government is on the horizon, Religious Zionism will immediately allow the appointment of a temporary Knesset speaker at Netanyahu's request, although the agreements are yet to be signed with the ultra-Orthodox parties.

Two weeks ago, Likud avoided the temporary appointment of Yariv Levin to the position of Knesset speaker until the swearing in of the government in an attempt to bypass a legal hearing on the appointment of Shas Chairman Aryeh Deri, who was convicted of tax offenses, to the position of government minister.

On Monday, the Likud announced that progress had been made in the coalition talks between Netanyahu and Religious Zionist Chairman Bezalel Smotrich. According to the party, the two party heads met together with their negotiating teams for about three hours.

Despite early vows for the swift establishment of a right-wing government after its emphatic victory on November 1, disagreements over senior cabinet positions have stalled the negotiations. Smotrich's demand for the defense portfolio in particular met stiff resistance from senior Likud officials.

The breakthrough comes, in part, after Shas leader Arye Dery expressed a willingness to compromise on his bid for the finance minister, paving the way for the far-right leader to take charge of Israel's economy.

During the course of their negotiations, Netanyahu also reportedly agreed to grant Smotrich authority over the Civil Administration, the body which oversees construction, infrastructure and security coordination in the West Bank – with the coveted power to approve or deny both Palestinian and settlement construction plans.

But anger and finger-pointed often rose to the surface throughout the process. Last week, Religious Zionism officials claimed that Netanyahu withdrew from all their previous agreements. "We give up and compromise a lot, but we have red lines," the party said in a statement. "We will not surrender to edicts and slander, we will not be pressured and we will not concede on the important things," Religious Zionism said, adding that it recommends to Likud that it "begin to conduct serious negotiations."

In response, Likud implored Smotrich that "on the second day in a row of murderous terrorist attacks, he should quit hunting for jobs and ministries. The public needs a government that will restore security, so let's form a fully right wing government as early as tonight."

Click the alert icon to follow topics:

Comments

SUBSCRIBERS JOIN THE CONVERSATION FASTER

Automatic approval of subscriber comments.
From $1 for the first month

Already signed up? LOG IN

ICYMI

בנימין נתניהו השקת ספר

Netanyahu’s Israel Is About to Slam the Door on the Diaspora

עדי שטרן

Head of Israel’s Top Art Academy Leads a Quiet Revolution

Charles Lindbergh addressing an America First Committee rally on October 3, 1941.

Ken Burns’ Brilliant ‘The U.S. and the Holocaust’ Has Only One Problem

Skyscrapers in Ramat Gan and Tel Aviv.

Israel May Have Caught the Worst American Disease, New Research Shows

ג'אמיל דקוור

Why the Head of ACLU’s Human Rights Program Has Regrets About Emigrating From Israel

ISRAEL-VOTE

Netanyahu’s Election Win Dealt a Grievous Blow to Judaism