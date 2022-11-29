Benjamin Netanyayu's Likud party and the far-right Religious Zionism party are on the verge of signing a coalition agreement, the two parties revealed on Tuesday in a joint statement, bringing Netanyahu closer to establishing a government after weeks of difficult negotiations with his coalition partners.

According to the statement issued by the parties, they have reached understandings on most of the details in the agreement. Now that the formation of a government is on the horizon, Religious Zionism will immediately allow the appointment of a temporary Knesset speaker at Netanyahu's request, although the agreements are yet to be signed with the ultra-Orthodox parties.

Two weeks ago, Likud avoided the temporary appointment of Yariv Levin to the position of Knesset speaker until the swearing in of the government in an attempt to bypass a legal hearing on the appointment of Shas Chairman Aryeh Deri, who was convicted of tax offenses, to the position of government minister.

On Monday, the Likud announced that progress had been made in the coalition talks between Netanyahu and Religious Zionist Chairman Bezalel Smotrich. According to the party, the two party heads met together with their negotiating teams for about three hours.

Despite early vows for the swift establishment of a right-wing government after its emphatic victory on November 1, disagreements over senior cabinet positions have stalled the negotiations. Smotrich's demand for the defense portfolio in particular met stiff resistance from senior Likud officials.

The breakthrough comes, in part, after Shas leader Arye Dery expressed a willingness to compromise on his bid for the finance minister, paving the way for the far-right leader to take charge of Israel's economy.

During the course of their negotiations, Netanyahu also reportedly agreed to grant Smotrich authority over the Civil Administration, the body which oversees construction, infrastructure and security coordination in the West Bank – with the coveted power to approve or deny both Palestinian and settlement construction plans.

But anger and finger-pointed often rose to the surface throughout the process. Last week, Religious Zionism officials claimed that Netanyahu withdrew from all their previous agreements. "We give up and compromise a lot, but we have red lines," the party said in a statement. "We will not surrender to edicts and slander, we will not be pressured and we will not concede on the important things," Religious Zionism said, adding that it recommends to Likud that it "begin to conduct serious negotiations."

In response, Likud implored Smotrich that "on the second day in a row of murderous terrorist attacks, he should quit hunting for jobs and ministries. The public needs a government that will restore security, so let's form a fully right wing government as early as tonight."